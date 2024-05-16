The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra Deliver an Ultimatum?

The upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing on Thursday, May 16, reveals intense conflicts and dramatic decisions for key characters. Abby Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) faces a loyalty crisis, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) attempts a risky plan that backfires, and Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) makes a daring move.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Abby Newman-Abbott finds herself torn between family and love, as she navigates the turmoil surrounding Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor-Winters. Despite Billy being family, Abby might eventually support her boyfriend, Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James), to safeguard Dominic's legacy.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers concocts a scheme to assist Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei), but it disastrously backfires. Her actions potentially undo the progress Daniel made with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), jeopardizing his hopes of reclaiming Princess Luisa at the next board meeting.

In another twist, Audra Charles decides to flex her power. Furious over Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) postponing their Paris trip to help Devon oust Billy, Audra might issue an ultimatum: either Tucker boards the plane with her, or their future is in jeopardy. Alternatively, she may offer to advance their engagement if Tucker sticks to their original plan.

As tensions rise, Tucker McCall faces pressure from all sides. Despite Devon's rejection of his shady proposal, Tucker might proceed with his plan, believing it will mend their relationship. However, he must also contend with "Ms. Abbott" aka Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) vengeful side. The Young and the Restless promises more twists and high-stakes drama, so stay tuned for the next explosive episode.

