The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Devon Cancel His Paris Trip?

The upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Monday, June 24, promises significant twists and turns. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) will follow through on his Paris trip or reconsider his plans. Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) edges closer to a personal victory, and Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) is set to explode with outrage over unfolding events.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Devon Hamilton-Winters might reconsider his plans to travel to Paris with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) after a suggestion from Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Given the situation in Genoa City, Devon's presence might be more crucial there, especially with Abby likely leaning on Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) amid family crises.

Despite initially agreeing to the Paris trip, Devon's change of plans could see him attending a critical business meeting at Chancellor-Winters, aimed at persuading Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) of Lily's commitment to their joint venture. However, this could all be part of a larger scheme, as Lily's true intention is to dismantle the merger and work at Winters.

Mamie Johnson's likely outrage upon learning of this deception underscores her desire for Lily, Devon, and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) to work within their family company. Meanwhile, Devon's gut feeling about Billy and Lily's celebration at Society might foreshadow further complications, including a potential personal and professional reunion between the two.

On another front, Victor Newman could celebrate a win as Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) moves closer to joining Glissade after a clash with Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters). Despite Diane's recent successful deal, ongoing conflicts could push Kyle to consider Victor's tempting offer to co-run Glissade with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

Adding to Kyle's turmoil is an upcoming meeting with Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) to discuss custody boundaries, which might further fuel his frustration and drive him towards significant life changes.

As Devon weighs his decisions and Victor edges closer to a strategic victory, The Young and the Restless promises a thrilling episode filled with pivotal choices and explosive confrontations. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds, bringing more unexpected twists and turns to Genoa City.

