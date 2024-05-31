The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Jack End His Alliance With Nikki After Diane's Divorce Threat?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Friday, May 31, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will meet with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to break the news of him calling off their alliance in person. Since Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters) doesn't seem in favor of Jack being Nikki’s sponsor anymore, he’ll insist Nikki will have to find another one.

Jack apologizes to Nikki, Victor punishes Michael, and Summer and Sally Make amends

Jack will be apologetic for bailing on Nikki and wishes he could make Diane understand, but she just won't see his perspective. Since this is something that could cause their marriage to fall apart, he’ll just explain to Nikki that he needs to take Diane’s divorce threats more seriously. Nikki, certainly not wanting to cause any more trouble than she already has for Jack, and since Victor Newman (Eric Braedon) warned Jack away from her anyway, will accept Jack’s decision and appreciate him for doing everything he did for her until then.

Next up, on Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor will punish Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) for his latest betrayal. Since Michael went behind Victor’s back with Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck), Victor could perhaps fire him and discard his legal services for the Newman family. Whatever the manner, Victor will surely make Michael pay for breaking his trust. Elsewhere in the spoiler, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) reach an understanding and agree to put the past behind them. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

And of course, fans are eager to discover more about Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), and a mystery man who appears to be Alan’s twin or lookalike. However, there's no sign of this angle in Friday’s spoilers, so viewers may have to wait until next week for more developments related to that arc.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Diane Force Jack to Choose Between Marriage and Nikki’s Sobriety?