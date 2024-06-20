The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Lily Trick Billy with a Tempting Offer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 20, reveal a whirlwind of emotions and strategic maneuvers. Claire Grace (Hayley Erin) faces family tension, while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) raises alarms about Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Meanwhile, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has a potentially deceitful proposal for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Claire Grace is disheartened after an awkward encounter with Katie Abbott (Sienna Mercuri). While Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) showed some interest in Claire's adventures, Katie remains hostile, blaming Claire for the destruction caused by her menacing aunt, Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) tries to mediate, but Katie's anger lingers, leaving Claire to worry about her place in the family.

Victor Newman, on the other hand, has urgent advice for Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James). Devon's upcoming trip to Paris with Abby Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) is delayed, allowing Victor to warn him about Tucker McCall's unstable state. Tucker's recent losses could lead him to reckless actions, prompting Devon to be cautious.

In a business twist, Lily Winters meets with Billy Abbott to discuss a deal she arranged with Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) to avoid a lawsuit. Lily expresses interest in Billy's previous proposal to run Chancellor-Winters together, but with a catch. She plans to trick Billy into agreeing to split the companies, intending to join her family business later. Billy, however, might sense her scheme and pose difficult questions.

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect intense confrontations and strategic plays. Will Lily succeed in deceiving Billy, or will her plan backfire? Tune in to The Young and the Restless for all the twists and turns.

