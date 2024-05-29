The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally Move in with Adam?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, reveal significant developments. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) makes a bold move regarding her relationship with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) latest story faces scrutiny, and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) receives disturbing news.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Sally Spectra is set to officially accept Adam Newman’s offer to move in with him. Adam will hand over a key to his place, indicating that Sally has moved past her initial doubts and agrees this living arrangement makes sense for their relationship's current status.

Meanwhile, Victor Newman's new story involving Jordan (Colleen Zenk) will come under question. Victor's family, including Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Claire Grace (Hayley Erin), will be curious and somewhat suspicious of his latest version of events. After Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck) and Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) pushed Victor to hand Jordan over to the authorities, Victor drugged her and made it appear as if she had washed up along the riverbanks. Now, Victor will have to convince his family that this story is true, but Nikki might have a hunch that he's not being entirely honest.

Victoria might also suspect that Cole knows more than he’s revealing and could soon subject him to intense questioning.

Additionally, Billy Abbott will receive some disturbing news. Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) will share a secret that leaves him unsettled, insisting that it remains between the two of them for now. There are questions about whether Jill's secret involves a medical condition that caused her to step away from Chancellor-Winters or some business-related drama. Either way, chaos seems imminent at the office, and Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will eventually find out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy will find himself in tricky situations ahead.

