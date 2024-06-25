The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon's Past Haunt Her While Nick Supports Phyllis?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing Tuesday, June 25, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) finds herself caught in a web of memories after a recent trip down memory lane. Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) reaches out to Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to offer his support.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) encouraged Sharon and Nick to revisit their love story, stirring up a mix of good and bad memories for Sharon. As she delves deeper into these recollections, Sharon might yearn for a romantic reunion with Nick or find herself troubled by past mistakes related to her struggles with bipolar disorder. Recent hints suggest Sharon could be facing another bipolar-related storyline, as she struggles to adjust to new medication.

Simultaneously, Nick’s concern for Phyllis leads him to check in on her, wary of the trouble she might be brewing in the silence. Phyllis might reveal that her son, Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei), has struck a deal with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to avoid a lawsuit, leaving Phyllis searching for a new purpose. Nick urges her to stay out of trouble, trusting that a meaningful project will surface soon.

At Chancellor-Winters, tension brews as Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Devon Hamilton-Winters (Bryton James) clash over power. Devon fears betrayal as Lily Winters maneuvers to undo the merger, planning to work for Winters rather than Abbott-Chancellor. Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) hasn’t signed off on any plans yet, adding to Devon’s anxiety about being sidelined.

The Young and the Restless promises a tense episode with Sharon grappling with her past and Nick supporting Phyllis through her uncertainties. The power struggle at Chancellor-Winters adds another layer of intrigue, with Devon worrying about the repercussions of Lily’s decisions. Stay tuned to see if Sharon’s past continues to haunt her and if Devon’s fears about Billy and Lily come true.

