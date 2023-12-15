The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer's crush on Chance spiral out of control?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 15, show Summer is grappling with her escalating feelings for Chance, attempting to keep them under wraps. However, her efforts to bottle up this crush may backfire, pushing her towards a potentially bold move. As Summer's emotions intensify, the possibility of her making a daring advance on Chance becomes more real.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

In another storyline, Ashley Abbott meets with Tucker McCall to finalize the Glacade deal. Despite Tucker's suspicions about Ashley's motives, he proceeds with the paperwork, unaware that Jack Abbott plans to use Tucker's new acquisition against him in his Jabot takeover plan.

Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott and Audra Charles are working on their own agenda. Under pressure from Tucker to prove Kyle's trustworthiness, Audra navigates a tense meeting where she questions if she's putting too much faith in Kyle. Unbeknownst to Audra, Kyle is on a covert mission to gather intel and aid Jack in the end, setting the stage for mind games in Friday's The Young and the Restless episode.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Ashley and Jack's scheme unravel Tucker McCall?

Advertisement

As the Young and the Restless unfolds this intricate web of relationships and schemes, the secrecy surrounding Kyle's mission may spell trouble in the future. Stay tuned for updates on the impending disaster that could result from keeping this elaborate plan under wraps.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will the DNA test unravel the truth for Victoria and Cole?