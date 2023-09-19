The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Tucker's ambush push Phyllis to action?

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, airing on Tuesday, September 19, viewers can expect a dramatic turn of events as Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) pushes forward with his Jabot takeover plans. Tucker has identified Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) as a potential asset, leading him to launch a surprise ambush on her. As tensions rise, Phyllis finds herself at a crossroads, and viewers are left wondering if this confrontation will compel her to take matters into her own hands.

Tucker McCall decides it's time to move ahead with his plan to take over Jabot. He believes Phyllis Summers might be a valuable asset, so he approaches her with a threat. Tucker is still upset with Phyllis for getting Adam Newman involved in blackmailing him. Even though Phyllis had the upper hand before, Tucker is the kind of person who always wants to be in control. He may be going after Phyllis because he wants to regain that control. Tucker also counts on Phyllis's long-standing grudge against Diane Jenkins-Abbott as a source of motivation. Their history plays a role in Tucker's plan. He believes Phyllis has unique skills that make her the best choice for a specific job, which could be crucial for his takeover plans.

Phyllis might find herself cornered by Tucker, and he could try to force her to cooperate by using her past actions against her. Although Tucker keeps his plans vague, Phyllis is determined to uncover more information. She suspects that Tucker is cooking up a scheme to take over Jabot.

Apart from his confrontation with Phyllis, Tucker will also have a heated argument with Jack Abbott. Jack is furious about what Tucker did to Ashley Abbott-McCall, but Tucker stands his ground and insists he's the one who's been hurt the most. Jack warns Tucker to stay away from Ashley and suggests that he'll regret any moves he makes against Jabot.

Meanwhile, Tessa Porter returns to Genoa City after her recent trip. Her arrival leads to reunions with loved ones. Mariah Copeland had accepted Devon Hamilton-Winters' offer to move into the Chancellor mansion with Aria Porter-Copeland while Tessa was away. However, Mariah has been questioning her decision. She worries that a new environment might add stress to Aria's life, especially considering her hearing issues.

Tessa will likely reassure Mariah that her choice was just fine, and Aria will adapt well to their new surroundings. Depending on the show's production plans, Mariah and Tessa might decide to stay at the Chancellor mansion a bit longer.

