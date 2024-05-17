The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor’s Scheme Against Jordan Backfire?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, airing on Friday, May 17, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may soon find himself in deeper trouble than he anticipated. Victor's covert operation involving Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is on the brink of spiraling out of control, setting the stage for an explosive sequence of events in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

On another front, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) confides in Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) about his worries, possibly touching on Victor’s fragile state given Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) stint in rehab. Nick might also reveal how Jack went to great lengths to assist Nikki, an effort that Victor has misconstrued as recklessness rather than heroism.

Meanwhile, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) decides to counter Summer Newman’s (Allison Lanier) judgment regarding Claire Grace (Hayley Erin). By overturning Summer’s decision and allowing Claire to visit Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell), Kyle sides with Claire over his ex-wife, igniting Summer’s fury and diminishing her parental authority. This move promises to fuel another intense conflict between Kyle and Summer.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at escalating drama as Victor’s manipulative tactics with Jordan are poised to backfire, and Kyle’s defiance against Summer breeds further discord. As the tension mounts, viewers can expect a riveting episode filled with twists and confrontations. Stay tuned to see how these storylines unfold and the repercussions that follow. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle's bold move backfire?