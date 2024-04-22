The Young And The Restless Star And General Hospital Writer, Meg Bennett, Passes Away At 75

Meg Bennett, an award-winning soap opera actress and writer known for her work in The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, died on April 11 at age 75. The news of her passing was announced on April 21 via an obituary published in the Los Angeles Times. The said obituary highlighted her career as an actress and writer on The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and other similar daytime shows.

“Meg lost her battle with cancer,” the obituary informed, adding, “Until nearly the end, she was devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends.”

Bennett won a Daytime Emmy for Best Writing for General Hospital in 1995 and three Writers Guild of America awards for the same show in 1994, 1995, and 1997. She also bagged two wins for contributing as a writer on Santa Barbara in 1991 and 1992.

Remembering Meg Bennett — A Look Back at Her Life and Legacy

Meg, born Helen Margaret Bennett on October 4, 1948, grew up in Pasadena, California. Before finding success in showbiz, she attended and graduated from John Muir High School and won homecoming queen at Northwestern University, where she majored in drama.

Following her graduation, Meg moved to New York City in the 1970s to pursue a career in acting.

“She got a modeling job as the ‘Cadillac Eldorado Convertible Girl,’ but her first real break was an acting and singing role in the off-Broadway musical Godspell,” her obituary noted. “From there she went to Grease on Broadway, became a champion of the TV quiz show Three on a Match, and in 1974 began her long and successful soap opera career as the ingéne Liza on Search for Tomorrow.”

In the 1980s, Bennett moved to Los Angeles, where she played Julia Newman in The Young and the Restless, before eventually dipping her toe in scriptwriting for the same show. In her 1985 interview, Bennett looked back at her dual career, noting that she favors writing more than acting. “I’ll admit, acting makes me a little crazy sometimes. You wait to audition. You wait for the part. When you're writing, you're in control. I can initiate things on my own when I'm writing,” she said.

Meg Bennett Personal Life: Those Who Survive Her

Bennett is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert Guza Jr. The couple, who “would have celebrated their 20th anniversary this year,” met while working together on General Hospital.

Bennett is also survived by her brother, sister, two stepdaughters, and multiple grandchildren.