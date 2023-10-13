'Then there was this little voice...': Julie Fox recalls her life-altering experience with drug overdose; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Julia Fox is an American-Italian actress and model. She rose to prominence after her 2019 debut in Uncut Gems. Besides, she is known for her high fashion choices and social media presence. Nowadays, Fox finds herself often in the news as she promotes her book, Down the Drain. From her very controversial relationship with rapper Kanye West to her sharing details about her life moments Similarly, in another recent interview with The View, Julia Fox opened up about her life-altering moments with a drug overdose.

Julia Fox opened up about her life-altering experience with a drug overdose

Although Julia Fox's followers knew to expect that the actor and muse would get real and raw when she revealed that she would be publishing a book, they probably didn't anticipate her to become this profound. Fox said during an interview on The View that she "overdosed so many times she lost count" while battling addiction and that during one incident, she had a near-death experience. Even though it's all in her most recent book, Down the Drain,

She recalled her near-death experience and said, "The near-death experience was crazy, because the whole tunnel thing and all of that are real. But I saw it as a window, and the light was just streaming out from the window. She was eventually saved by medics, and she came in an ambulance. Then there was this little voice in my head that was like, 'Wait a minute—you're dying,' I simply said, ‘Hold on. Cling on. Don't let go.'"

She continued by claiming that she could feel it physically and said, "I always go back to that one instance of seeing that light and feeling so warm, almost too warm, and I just knew that I wasn't going to come back if I went to that place. That incident actually helped me regain my faith in several ways."

Julia Fox also opened up and revealed the first time she tried substances

Julia Fox wrote in her memoir that she first smoked marijuana when she was 11 years old. At age 16, she was eventually exposed to heroin. She wrote of her prior drug use, "I know I'm flirting with fire, but it's just too damn good to resist."

Fox revealed that she used Suboxone, an opioid addiction treatment drug, in a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times . She stated that the medication "definitely saved my life."

In a conversation with Rolling Stone , she also discussed her experience with the drug, saying, "I do want to talk about Suboxone and do want to raise awareness, because I feel there's a stigma around these maintenance meds, but they really do to save lives."

Meanwhile, Julia Fox is currently working on The Trainer, and her book Down the Drain was released on October 10, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

