Then vs Now: Here’s where the cast members of Friends are 17 years later

Friends (1994-2004) is a television show that fans can't get enough of! We are in awe of the six lead characters, as they've truly been our best companions since 1994. Every scene, dialogue and behind-the-scenes videos never seem to bore us out despite having watched them on repeat. For people born in the 90s, Friends has been like a book on life lessons, and we thank Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for that. When they said 'I'll be there for you,' they probably truly meant it!

However, it has been 17 long years since the show has ended, and there have been two questions that fans have always asked over all these years, one being about the cast's possible reunion (which they have blessed us with quite recently), and another about the lead cast's whereabouts. So to answer the second one, here's what we know about the six friends' careers after their successful 10 years as the iconic characters:

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston could arguably be the most successful actress out of the six main cast members and we are proud of her! Rachel Karen Green didn't just star is high-budgeted movies, but also made her mark in Hollywood as one of the celebrated actresses of all times! Staying true to her most beloved character Rachel, Aniston went ahead to star in several comedy movies including The Break-Up (2006), Marley and Me (2008), Horrible Bosses (2011), Just Go With It (2011), among others. Jennifer is currently starring in Apple TV+ The Morning Show and her character Alex Levy has been well appreciated by her fans.

As for her personal life, the actress married Brad Pitt (yes, the guy who co-founded the 'I Hate Rachel' club) but the duo got divorced soon after. Aniston had also tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015 but the duo separated in 2017!

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller

We can never forget Cox's iconic dialogue in Season 1 which still strikes a chord or two. "Welcome to the real world! It sucks, but you're gonna love it," and that's how the 90s kids learnt a valuable life lesson. Apart from Friends, Courteney is also the alum of the horror franchise, Scream, whose upcoming movie is slated to release within the next year. Cox has starred in several series including Dirt and Cougar Town. The competitive Geller sibling didn't leave her chance at direction too, for she wore the director's cap for 2014's Just Before I Go.

Courteney Cox turned out to be the complete opposite of Judy Geller (Monica's mother in the show) as her daughter Coco's relationship with her has always been the best! The mother-daughter duo jam to their favourite songs and make the most of their time together. Cox's Instagram seems to be a Coco Arquette fan account, and we love to see that.

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay

No, Lisa didn't follow Phoebe's footsteps to star in her own music videos! Kudrow has been booked and busy with several series and movies under her wings. Soon after Friends, Kudrow went ahead to star in Comeback, which she also wrote and produced. The actress has also been associated with several well acclaimed movies such as The Girl on the Train and PS I Love You. Kudrow has been famous for her other roles including in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and The Good Place.

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani

One may wonder if he really found his identical hand twin and to them, we hate to break it to you but he didn't couldn't do so! Rather, LeBlanc went ahead to star in his own series Joey from 2004-2006. Joey Tribbiani has been one of the most celebrated characters of the sitcom and LeBlanc has had a successful run as Joey, but let's face it, it was no Friends! Later, LeBlanc was also known for his lead role in the popular series Man With a Plan.

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

The sarcasm king from Friends has had quite a fruitful career after the show. We can't call it the best, but Matthew Perry went ahead to star in several movies such as Fools Rush in (1997), Three to Tango (1999), The Ron Clark Story (2006), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Serving Sara (2002), among others.

Perry transitioned back to television with successful roles in The Good Wife, Go On, and The Odd Couple. But, whatever Perry does, he shall always be known as Janice's Bing-a-ling and that's how we love it!

David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller

When he is not obsessing over dinosaurs, Schwimmer is busy portraying meaningful characters and has also been on a rap battle with James Corden and Rebel Wilson! After Friends, Rachel's loverboy found his success while portraying Robert Kardashian's character (Kim Kardashian's father). He also starred in several movies including Since You've Been Gone, Kissing a Fool, John Carter, The Iceman, Apt Pupil, Nothing but the Truth, Uprising, among others.

Which Friends character was your favourite? Share your thoughts about the iconic television series with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 5 QUOTES from television show Friends that will never stop being RELATABLE in the ‘real world’