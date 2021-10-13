Then vs Now: Here’s where the cast members of The Hunger Games are 9 years later

The Hunger Games has been one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood. The four iconic movies, The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part II (2015) included a promising cast who went on to create their own identities in the film industry.

It seems like the odds have definitely been in their favour as the lead actors are still flourishing in the film industry even after 9 years of The Hunger Games’ first release. The incredible trio of Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Gale Hawthorne were our best friends, and to put it straight, we miss them! To add to that, many of us might be too curious to know about the cast members and their whereabouts.

Let us take a look at what our beloved actors have been doing 9 years down the line:

Jennifer Lawrence aka Katniss Everdeen

Jennifer Lawrence’s became one of the most celebrated movie actresses post The Hunger Games. Lawrence not only boasts of a vast filmography but has also been honoured with an Oscar for Best Actress in 2013 and won several Golden Globe Awards over the years. Lawrence has starred in movies including Winter’s Bone (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013), and Joy (2015). Her role as a mutant shapeshifter in Dark Phoenix didn’t go unnoticed as well. The actress is currently preparing to star in Don’t Look Up, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. Lawrence’s personal life too has been as wonderful as her career, as she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together!

Liam Hemsworth aka Gale Hawthorne

The handsome hunk from The Hunger Games franchise who played the role of Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’ childhood friend moved on to star in movies including Paranoia (2013), The Dressmaker (2015), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), The Duel (2016) and Isn’t It Romantic (2019). Many fans are also aware that the star married singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus after filming The Last Song. However, after tying the knot in 2018, the duo split just eight months later! According to US Weekly, the middle child of the Hemsworth clan has since only been linked to model Gabriella Brooks.

Josh Hutcherson aka Peeta Mellark

After The Hunger Games’ immense success, Josh Hutcherson starred in Red Dawn, Future Man, The Disaster Artist and Ultraman. Insider notes that the former child actor got “addicted” to directing and wore the director’s cap for West Coast Massive and Brayton Bowman’s High & Low. Hutcherson also went on to direct Foster the People’s music video titled Worst Nites. As for his personal life, he found his real-life Katniss Everdeen in Claudia Traisac with whom he has been in a relationship since 2013.

Woody Harrelson aka Haymitch Abernathy

Harrelson, 59, who played the role of Katniss and Josh’s Haymitch Abernathy starred in The Highwaymen, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Tom Hardy’s Venom. The actor received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Bill Willoughby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Harrelson’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where he has reprised his role as the villain Cletus Kasady or Carnage is slated to release in India today, October 14.

Elizabeth Banks aka Effie Trinket

Banks’ "May the odds be in your favour," has been one of the most iconic lines to have been uttered in any Hollywood movie. Her epic outfits and sharp statements as the District 12 advisor Trinket won many hearts, and her professional career reached heights post The Hunger Games. Banks produced the Pitch Perfect movies and starred as Gail in them. She portrayed Lindsey in Wet Hot American Summer and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. If you’re wondering whether Banks and Maroon 5 collaborated ever, the answer is, they did! Banks also starred in the popular music video of the band ‘Girls Like You.’

Banks went on to produce, direct and star in Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska’s Charlie’s Angels reboot. As for television, nobody can forget her iconic role as Sal in the popular series Modern Family, where she starred as Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet’s best friend.

