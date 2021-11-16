Then vs Now: Here's what the Breaking Bad cast is up to these days.

Breaking Bad has been one of those series that had an entire generation hooked to their television screens from 2008 to 2013. With an iconic cast and an epic storyline, the crime drama left no stone unturned in defining itself as one of the most successful TV shows of all time.

The series aired from January 2008 to September 2013 and earned multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards. The series ran for five seasons, but gave its fans, the memories of a lifetime! As for the plot, the crime drama starred a high school Chemistry teacher named Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston who took up the job of making crystal meth to support his family financially. However, White soon gets diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer after which, he partners with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) who is a drug dealer.

Several OG stars were also featured in the 2019 Breaking Bad movie titled El Camino. However, for those of you who are wondering about the cast members and what projects they've been associated with post Breaking Bad, here's the list for you:

Bryan Cranston aka Walter White

The main man of the Breaking Bad series, Cranston really helped the show grow tremendously with the help of his exceptional acting skills. In the series, he becomes a drug lord, and mention should be made of his epic character arc in the series. His dialogues and stances have been very well-praised by the audience and critics alike. "I am the one who knocks," he said, which became of the most over-used lines on t-shirts!

As for Cranston's professional career, Infiltration, Why Him, Wakefield, The Upside, Trumbo, Godzilla, Total Recall and Cold Comes Night are some of the movies he has been associated with. Cranston was also honoured with four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for his outstanding portrayal of Walter White.

Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman

The one that would use "yo" every chance he would get, Paul or Jesse Pinkman was the reason why the show appealed to the youth of that time and age. Paul was even awarded multiple honourable awards for his role including 3 Emmys as a Supporting Actor in the Breaking Bad series.

As for his professional career, Paul was one of the cast members who reprised his role in Breaking Bad's Netflix sequel titled El Camino. The actor has also starred in the HBO series Westworld. He has also been associated with movies including Central Intelligence, Need for Speed and Hulu's drama The Path.

Dean Norris aka Hank Schrader

Dean Norris was one of the most appreciated actors in the Breaking Bad series. He played the role of Hank Schrader who was White's brother-in-law and a DEA agent. Norris has also appeared in Better Call Saul and Claws. Norris has also had recurring roles in popular television shows including The Big Bang Theory and Scandal.

Anna Gunn aka Skyler White

One of the most challenging roles of the series; Skyler White went from being an ordinary woman whose aim was to make money to someone involved in a money-laundering scheme! Gunn has been well-appreciated for her role in Breaking Bad and has won two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

As for her professional career after the series, Gunn starred in The Mindy Project, Portlandia, and Criminal Minds.

RJ Mitte aka Walter White Jr.

It is safe to say that Walter White and his junior didn't get along that well. However, the actor RJ Mitte has appeared in Now Apocalypse, Switched at Birth and Isaac. Mitte has been open about having cerebral palsy (his character in the series also had the same condition) and has been an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy.

