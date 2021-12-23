Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is up to these days

Beverly Hills, 90210 has been one of the most celebrated shows from Hollywood in the 1990s. The iconic characters comprised a group of young adults from Southern California. The cast members of the series included Jason Priestley, Jenny Garth, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry and Tori Spelling, among others.

The show witnessed a number of spin-offs after going off-air, including a famous spin-off known as Melrose Place. The original show successfully ran for 10 seasons but ended in 2000. However, after the show's end, the talented cast didn't stop acing other roles and making a mark on their careers. From Jason Priestley starring in How I Met Your Mother to Gabrielle Carteris being elected the president of SAF-AFTRA union in 2016, the cast has continued making their fans and diehards of the show proud with their actions.

Luke Perry passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke on March 4, 2019. The cast members, especially Shannen Doherty paid a heartfelt tribute to the icon by appearing on his series Riverdale. The cast also had a reunion in summer 2019. Let us look at what they have been up to ever since:

Jason Priestley aka Brandon Walsh

Brandon Walsh could arguably be termed as the central character of the series who worked hard to fulfil a career in Journalism. In real life, Jason Priestley worked in many television shows including Without a Trace, How I Met Your Mother, The Outer Limits and What I Like About You. Priestley also reprised his iconic role in the reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Jenny Garth aka Kelly Taylor

Jenny Garth as Kelly Taylor was also one of the most relatable characters from the series and she eventually became the lead female character. As for her professional endeavours, Garth was in Melrose Place, Community, American Dad and What I Like About You.

Shannen Doherty aka Brenda Walsh

Brenda Walsh is one of the lead characters from the series and has been a fan-favourite! The series started with the brother-sister duo moving to Southern California from their hometown Minnesota. After four seasons, Doherty left the show and went ahead to star in Charmed. She also starred in the original Heathers film. Later, Doherty could be seen in the various spin-offs of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Ian Ziering aka Steve Sanders

The spoiled kid eventually took his career in the right direction! That's Steve Sanders for you. He also has a family by the end of the series, and that is always wonderful to watch. After Beverly Hills, 90210, Ziering went ahead to star in Sharknado, What I Like About You and CSI: NY. He also participated in various reality television shows such as Worst Cooks in America and Celebrity Family Feud.

Gabrielle Carteris aka Andrea Zuckerman

Andrea Zuckerman was shown as the opposite of the series' other characters but eventually, she opened up to the audience towards the middle of the series. As for her career, actress Gabrielle Carteris appeared on NYPD Blue, Nip/Tuck and My Alibi. She has also been an active member in the actor's trade union, SAG-AFTRA where she was elected vice-president of the union in 2012 and president of the union in 2016.

Which character from Beverly Hills, 90210 was your favourite? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Wire is up to these days