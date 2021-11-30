Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Big Bang Theory is up to these days

The Big Bang Theory graced our screens for twelve entertaining seasons and we can never forget how a theoretical physicist and his three nerd friends were able to make us laugh out loud with their epic hijinks! To top that, we gushed over their beautiful neighbour who later turned out to be one of the most important characters of the cast.

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) were seven of the most interesting people that we wanted to be friends with! The series ran on CBS from September 2007 to May 2019 and the show could easily be termed as one of the most-watched sitcoms in history.

The cast took up different projects ever since The Big Bang Theory concluded in 2019. Let us take a look at what the cast has been up to post the iconic series:

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons even bagged Emmys for his outstanding performance in the series. He also helped with voiceovers in The Big Bang Theory's spin-off Young Sheldon. Parsons collaborated with his onscreen wife Mayim Bialik in Call Me Kat. He was also in an episode of The Simpsons. As for his personal life, Parsons married Todd Spiewak in May 2017 and has been in a happy relationship ever since!

Johnny Galecki aka Leonard Hofstadter

Post The Big Bang Theory, Johnny starred in The Conners. He has also been a part of different movies including Rings, A Dog's Journey, and The Cleanse, among others. Galecki also welcomed a baby boy with Alaina Meyer in 2019.

Kaley Cuoco aka Penny Teller

After The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco has starred in The Flight Attendant which also helped her bag a Golden Globe nomination. She has also been a part of Harley Quinn, 8 Simple Rules, Charmed, Hop, and Young Sheldon, among others. Cuoco married Karl Cook in 2018, but the duo announced their split in September 2021.

Mayim Bialik aka Amy Farrah Fowler

Bialik had joined The Big Bang Theory in 2010 but was an integral part of the series ever since. After the series, she starred in Call Me Kat and has also hosted quite a few episodes of Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek's passing away.

Simon Helberg aka Howard Wolowitz

After taking a break from acting post The Big Bang Theory, Helberg returned with Annette. He has also worked in A Cinderella Story, We'll Never Have Paris, Florence Foster Jenkins, among others.

As for his personal life, Helberg has two kids, daughter Adeline and son Wilder.

Kunal Nayyar aka Rajesh Koothrapalli

Nayyar has starred in Trolls World Tour, Think Like a Dog, Sweetness in the Belly, Trolls Holiday and Hotel Mumbai, among others. He married Neha Kapur in 2011.

Melissa Rauch aka Bernadette Rostenkowski

Melissa Rauch has starred in The Bronze, Ode to Joy, Batman and Harley Quinn, The Laundromat, Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite, among others.

Which character from the series is your favourite? Share your thoughts about The Big Bang Theory in the comments below.

