Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Cheers is up to these days

Cheers was one of the most celebrated sitcoms in Hollywood which ran for 11 seasons giving fans some of the hilarious scenes in the history of television shows. The cast members were lauded because of their incredible acting skills and coordination which have made this 1982 sitcom a fan favourite even in 2021. Cheers had 275 episodes and its own spin-off centred on Kelsey Grammer's character Frasier Crane.

While the sitcom is no longer running, the audience often engages in Twitter opinions and debates about the show and its characters. The actors, especially are showered with heaps of praises even to this date. For those of you who'd like to know the whereabouts of the actors, check them out below.

Ted Danson aka Sam Malone

Ted Danson's Sam Malone was the owner and bartender at Cheers! After Cheers, Danson starred in the shows named Becker, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Shelley Long aka Diane Chambers

Shelley Long's Diane Chambers was a barmaid in Cheers. After Cheers, Long played DeDe Pritchett in the 2009 series Modern Family. She starred in movies including Troop Beverly Hills, The Brady Bunch Movie and Dr T & the Women.

Rhea Perlman aka Carla Tortelli

Carla Tortelli was a cocktail waitress at the Cheers bar. After Cheers, Perlman starred in the sitcom Pearl and was also a cast member of the movie Matilda. She had a recurring role in The Mindy Project.

George Wendt aka Norm Peterson

Norm Peterson was a regular customer at Cheers. After Cheers, Wendt starred in movies including Fletch, Gung Ho, Dreamscape, House, Forever Young, Hostage for a Day, Man of the House, and Lakeboat.

Woody Harrelson aka Woody Boyd

Woody Harrelson's Woody Boyd was a bartender in Cheers. Woody has since then been one of the most famous cast members of Cheers. He has starred in movies including Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Hunger Games, Indecent Proposal, among others.

