Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Dawson's Creek is up to these days

Dawson's Creek has been one of the most celebrated shows in Hollywood which premiered on January 20, 1998. The show continued for six seasons and aired its final episode on May 14, 2003. The show has given some of the most interesting characters in the history of Hollywood sitcoms including Dawson Leery, Joey Potter, Pacey Witter, Jack McPhee and Jen Lindley, among others.

The series has also been fruitful in turning James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Kerr Smith into superstars who are known globally, thanks to the series' immense popularity to this date. After Dawson's Creek, many of the show's stars became highly-acclaimed in the industry for other projects including Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Van Der Beek had once opened up on "loving the script" when he had been cast as the lead character, Dawson. The actor had also noted that the first time they met, he felt "everyone was amazing." "All the actors were perfectly cast," Van Der Beek had further added.

If you're wondering what the cast members of the iconic show have been up to, since the show's final episode aired, check the list below.

James Van Der Beek aka Dawson Leery

Even though there has been a lot of debate over Dawson Leery as a character, when the show is named after him, it's obvious that he is the most important one! James Van Der Beek nailed it as Dawson despite criticism about Dawson as a person. However, after Dawson's Creek, the actor focused on comedy roles and starred in 'Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23' and 'What Would Diplo Do?' Van Der Beek also starred in the 2020 horror movie Bad Hair. He was also a part of 2019's Dancing with the Stars!

Katie Holmes aka Joey Potter

The character has been loved so much that fans still give their opinion over who Joey Potter should have ended up with. While her personal life witnessed divorce with Tom Cruise and she recently ended her long relationship with Jamie Foxx, Holmes shined in the professional front as she starred in movies including Batman Begins, First Daughter, Jack and Jill, The Giver, Ocean's 8, The Secret: Dare to Dream, among others. Holmes also directed a series namely All We Had in 2016.

Joshua Jackson aka Pacey Witter

Joshua Jackson's Pacey Witter could be called 'boyfriend goals' as people still compare him to their real-life lovers for he definitely set unrealistic expectations through the sitcom. As for what the actor has been up to, Jackson starred in Fringe after Dawson's Creek. He was also a part of movies including Shutter, The Skulls, Cursed, Shadows in the Sun, among others.

Michelle Williams aka Jen Lindley

Michelle Williams' character passes away at the end of the series and many fans still can't believe the makers took that decision for Jen Lindley. However, after the show, Williams arguably had one of the brightest careers as she starred in several interesting projects including Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, Shutter Island, Oz The Great and Powerful, The Greatest Showman, Venom, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, among others.

Kerr Smith aka Jack McPhee

Closeted teenager Jack McPhee had one of the most interesting moments in the show when he kissed his boyfriend Ethan. While Kerr Smith was the oldest cast member, he portrayed the role of a high schooler with ease. As for his career, Smith starred in movies including Final Destination, Cruel Intentions 3, My Bloody Valentine, Where Hope Grows, Pilgrim, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, What an Idiot, among others.

