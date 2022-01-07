Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is up to these days

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been one of the most interesting shows in the history of Hollywood. Will Smith rose to fame as the lead character of the series named Will Smith! The series ran from 1990 to 1996 where Smith played a teenager who lives with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, California. At its onset, Will just wanted to trouble his uncle, aunt and their son, however, later he turned out to be an important part of the family.

It has been 31 years since the pilot episode of the show aired. Recently, the cast participated in a reunion special to celebrate the legacy of the show which is still loved by so many people globally. However, Alfonso Ribeiro had admitted to being perceived as his character so much, that he faced many difficulties landing other roles after the series concluded. "You get a role that you get to fully dive into and make it yours, and create dances, and create ideas, and work with the writers, and directors and producers in moulding the character," the actor had told US Weekly.

However, the cast of the series has definitely succeeded in their individual careers after the show and we take a look at what they have been up to, so many years later:

Will Smith aka Will Smith

Will Smith arguably had the most successful career after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He has starred in many movies including The Pursuit of Happyness, Collateral Beauty, Suicide Squad, Concussion, Focus and Aladdin, among others. He has also launched his own company named Westbrook Inc with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. On the personal front, Smith co-parents his eldest son, Trey, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and has two kids with Jada; Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

James Avery aka Uncle Phil

Uncle Phil has to be one of our favourite characters! While Avery passed away in 2016 at the age of 68, he has had a wonderful career to boast of. He has appeared in shows like The Closer, That ‘70s Show, The Nightmare Room, and The Division. He has also starred in the hit movie Dr Doolittle 2.

Janet Hubert aka Aunt Vivian

While Aunt Vivian exited the show after three seasons only, she has been an important part of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. As for Hubert, she later starred in popular shows including Friends, Gilmore Girls and The Jamie Foxx Show. As for her personal life, Hubert had a divorce with James Whitten in 1994, with whom she shares a son; Elijah. She then married Larry Kraft in 2005.

Alfonso Ribeiro aka Carlton Banks

One of the most important characters in the show, Banks was the politically conservative cousin who eventually turned out to be a close friend of Smith. Alfonso Ribeiro has starred in movies including Ticks, Lovewrecked, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Kidz in the Wood, among others.

Karyn Parsons aka Hilary Banks

After The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Karyn Parsons appeared in shows including The Job, Melrose Place and Static Shock. She has authored a children's novel named How High the Moon and another book called Flying Free. As for her personal life, Parsons tied the knot to Alexandre Rockwell in 2003. The duo also shares two children; daughter Lana and son Nico.

Who was your favourite character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

