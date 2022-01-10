Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Full House is up to these days

Full House has been one of the most celebrated shows in Hollywood which ran from 1987 to 1995. The Tanner family kept the audience entertained with their hijinks and Bob Saget became television's most promising dad! Unfortunately, the actor passed away on January 9, but his memories are still with Full House fans till eternity!

The Tanners aka Danny, D.J., Stephanie, Michelle along with Joey, Jesse, Becky, Nicky and Alex were some of the most beloved characters in television when the show aired. The series also helped the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen rise to fame as child artists, as Bob Saget and John Stamos became popular actors from their times. The show also received its own spin-off named Fuller House on Netflix.

Yes, Full House was released around 34 years ago. We still miss the show and the incredible cast as they gave us some of the funniest moments in the history of television. If you're wondering what the cast members have been up to after the end of Full House, here's a list below:

Bob Saget aka Danny Tanner

The meticulous, detail-oriented and organized Danny Tanner is has been one of the most famous dads in television. As for the actor, Bob Saget, he, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 65. His other works include Madagascar, The Aristocrats, Farce of the Penguins, New York Minute, Dumb and Dumberer and Entourage. He has also been an active comedian on the show, Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget.

Many fans might also know him as the narrator and voice of future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. Rest in peace, Saget. We miss you already.

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner was often the one sharing important ideas and words of wisdom with her younger sisters. In professional life, Bure starred in Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. She also co-hosted ABC's The View and made her mark through many holiday movies including A Christmas Detour and Journey Back to Christmas.

Stephanie Tanner aka Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin aka Stephanie Tanner was a chatterbox! In her professional life, Sweetin released a book in 2009 named unSweetined: A Memoir. She also openly discussed her issues with substance abuse and drinking. The actress took up the role of herself in Hollywood Darlings.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as Michelle Tanner

The Olsen twins played the role of the youngest Tanner kid in Full House. After Full House, they starred in several movies and shows including Two of a Kind, So Little Time, Holiday in the Sun, and New York Minute. However, unlike their older sister Elizabeth Olsen, who is still into acting, the Olsen twins are more into fashion. They also have their own brands titled 'Elizabeth and James' and 'The Row. '

John Stamos aka Jesse Katsopolis

Uncle Jesse was a talented musician and obsessed with Elvis Presley. After Full House, the actor starred in ER, Glee, Necessary Roughness, Grandfathered, and Scream Queens. As for his personal life, Stamos welcomed his son Bily in 2018.

Which Full House character was your favourite? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

