Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Office is up to these days

It has been 8 years since the last episode of the iconic series The Office aired. The goodbye was tough, as we didn't know how to prepare ourselves to not welcome Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and the team at Dunder Mifflin every day.

Fans have a soft corner from Jim and Pam's relationship, Dwight Schrute's epic hijinks and Michael Scott's 'Mr. Know-it-all' tactics. The show's finale took place on May 6, 2013, and the cast members have moved to new projects since then. We would look forward to the pranks each staff member would play on each other, and Michael's belle of the ball attitude, which would come from his need to be loved and liked!

While we are remembering the reasons as to why the show has been adored tremendously all over the world, let us take a look at the cast members of The Office and what they are up to, almost a decade later:

Steve Carell aka Michael Scott

Steve Carell is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, and all thanks to his lead role in The Office, Carell is known worldwide for being the cranky and hugely relatable boss whom fans can never forget! On the professional front, Carell starred in 2014's Foxcatcher and 2018's movies Beautiful Boy and Welcome to Marwen. He has recently been very popular for his character Mitch Kessler in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

John Krasinski aka Jim Halpert

The boy-next-door Jim Halpert was one of the most adored characters in the series. John Krasinski's exceptionally handsome image had many fans floored and we can't blame them! As for Krasinski's career, after The Office, he starred as the CIA analyst Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan reboot. Krasinski has also defined a place for himself in Hollywood as a director having worked on projects including A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, both of which stars his wife Emily Blunt.

Jenna Fischer aka Pam Beesly

Jim and Pam's 'Pam' has been everyone's favourite receptionist in the series. After The Office, Fischer also starred in Splitting Up Together with Olivia Hudson. She now has a podcast with Angela Kinsey aka Angela Martin from The Office where they discuss everything related to the iconic sitcom!

Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute

The beet farmer Schrute was one of the main highlights of the series, and Wilson's iconic portrayal of the character added much more comic elements to The Office. Post the show, Wilson has been in movies including Don't Tell a Soul, Cooties, The Meg, Shimmer Lake, and Smurfs: The Lost Village, among others.

Mindy Kaling aka Kelly Kapoor

Some fans might not know but Mindy Kaling had also worked as a writer in The Office, having written some of the most iconic episodes herself. She then became a fan-favourite customer service agent as Kelly Kapoor. After The Office's success, Kaling went ahead to star in her own sitcom The Mindy Project. She has also co-created the iconic sitcom Never Have I Ever starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

