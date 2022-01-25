Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of One Tree Hill is up to these days

If you have been a fan of teen shows on Television, we bet one show that was definitely on your watch list was One Tree Hill which aired from 2003 to 2012. The show starring Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz aired for nine seasons. The show tackled the lives of teens living in a fictional town called Tree Hill and particularly focussed on Lucas Scott's character played by Chad Michael Murray and his relationships.

The show's storyline mainly focussed on the relationship between half-brothers, Lucas (Murray) and Nathan Scott (Lafferty), who start out as enemies but bond as the show progresses. One Tree Hill also consisted of some iconic TV romances like that of the characters of Lucas and Peyton (Hilarie Burton). As for the show's offscreen impact, Chad and Sophia Bush not only dated for a brief amount of time onscreen but were also married for a year from 2005 to 2006.

It will soon be 10 years since the show officially ended and while we bet you enjoy watching reruns of it on streaming, here's a look at what the lead cast of the show is doing now.

Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray was beyond impressive as Lucas Scott on the show and following his popularity on it, the actor went on to star in Hollywood films such as Freaky Friday (2003), A Cinderella Story (2004), House of Wax (2005), and Fruitvale Station (2013). His most recent works though include a recurring role as Edgar Evernever on Riverdale.

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush shot to fame after playing the beloved character of Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. The actress later featured in films as well as television shows. Bush showcased her charming acting talents in films such as g John Tucker Must Die (2006), The Hitcher (2007), The Narrows (2008), Chalet Girl (2011) among others. She currently stars in the lead role of Dr Samantha Griffith in CBS drama Good Sam.

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton featured as Peyton Sawyer, one of the most complex characters on One Tree Hill. While the actress was beyond impressive in it, Burton has spoken about her offscreen experience of it being quite difficult. After leaving the show in the sixth season, Burton featured in other popular TV shows such as White Collar, Grey's Anatomy and Lethal Weapon. Recently, Burton started a new podcast with her One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz titled Drama Queens.

James Lafferty

James Lafferty who essayed the role of Nathan Scott on the show had an interesting character arc on the show and Lafferty did justice to it. Interestingly, James not only starred in the show but also directed a few episodes of it. Among his recent works, Lafferty directed an episode of the second season of E! drama series The Royals and returned to direct a few more episodes during season three.

Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethay Joy Lenz played one of OTH's most sorted characters as she played Hayley James Scott, who is Lucas' best friend and also Nathan's love interest. Bethay was perfect as the mature Hayley on the show and received a big fan base for her role. Apart from acting, Bethany found more fame as a solo artist and also as the band member of Everly.

Which One Tree Hill character did you like the most? Share your views with Pinkvilla below.

ALSO READ: Chad Michael Murray TEASES One Tree Hill comeback; Quips ‘You never know,’ when asked about reboot