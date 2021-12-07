Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Seinfeld is up to these days

Seinfeld has been one of the most celebrated shows and we are thankful that Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld went grocery shopping one day only to come up with an iconic plot of an equally iconic series! Friends living in Manhattan, making the most out of their jobs and having each other by their side - that went on for nine seasons, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014, Larry David had revealed that their original plan was to make the storyline revolve around a trio, rather than Jerry Seinfeld's Jerry, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine, Jason Alexander's George and Michael Richards' Kramer. "The pilot actually only had three. There was going to be a cast of four and the woman was going to be a waitress, and when the series got picked up, we changed the waitress to Elaine," David had revealed.

Now, if you're wondering where the cast members are, almost 23 years since the show ended, take a look at their whereabouts below:

Jerry Seinfeld aka Jerry Seinfeld

The man who kept his own name in the show, Jerry Seinfeld was one of the most memorable characters! After the series concluded in 1998, Jerry went ahead to continue his standup comedy in New York. Recently, in 2020, Jerry also released his Netflix special titled Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus aka Elaine Benes

After Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus landed the lead role in CBS' The New Adventures of Old Christine. She also received several Emmy awards for the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. As for her personal life, after getting diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Louis-Dreyfus had later updated fans about being cancer-free in 2018.

Jason Alexander aka George Costanza

Jason Alexander has always been one of the most celebrated Broadway actors, and his role in Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's Pretty Woman had also made him a household name. However, after Seinfeld, Alexander took up the lead role in NBC's Bob Patterson. He has also been in movies including Shallow Hal, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, among others.

Michael Richards aka Kramer

Michael Richards too had returned to standup comedy after Seinfeld concluded. In 2013, Richards returned to television after a long time in Kirstie Alley's sitcom Kirstie.

Wayne Knight aka Newman

Wayne Knight appeared as Newman in Season 2 of Seinfeld. It was a guest role but the makers made him a recurring character as fans loved him a lot. Knight has also starred in Jurassic Park, Space Jam and 3rd Rock from the Sun. He is also known for his voiceover works such as Toy Story 2 and Kung Fu Panda.

Which character from Seinfeld was your favourite? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Big Bang Theory is up to these days