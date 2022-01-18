Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Suits is up to these days

Suits (2011-2019) has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and fans couldn't be prouder. The legal drama which gained immense recognition worldwide due to its chaotic plots and complicated characters has been one of the streamed shows of all time. Some fans have loved the show's popular couple aka Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, while others couldn't get enough of Donna Paulsen's tactics or Louis Litt's hijinks. Overall, the series has always delivered to its expectations and made the stars some of the most popular household names.

The drama first aired on the USA Network in 2011 with many actors and actresses who weren't much known back then. Over the years during its run, the drama didn't hesitate to earn some genuine fans. Meghan Markle had once opened up on her character Rachel Zane. "I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it's so much easier. I root for her; I'm almost like a fan. If I wasn't on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend," she told Marie Claire.

However, while leaving the series, Markle had said, "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change...Now it’s time to work with Harry as a team.” So, without further ado, let's see what the cast members of the series have been up to.

Meghan Markle aka Rachel Zane

The Duchess of Sussex needs no introduction! While she gained worldwide fame with the portrayal of her character Rachel Zane, she has also starred in other interesting projects including Remember Me, Horrible Bosses, When Sparks Fly, Anti-Social and Dater’s Handbook. As for her personal life, she tied the knot with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and they have two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Patrick J. Adams aka Mike Ross

Adams starred as Markle's on-screen romance and they have been one of the most celebrated on-screen couples of Hollywood. He has starred in movies including The Come Up, 6 Month Rule, Clara, among others. As for his personal life, the actor tied the knot with Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario and share two children, Aurora and Elliot.

Gina Torres aka Jessica Pearson

Torres was one of the most promising actresses in the television series Suits. She has many acting credits to her name, including Firefly, Westworld, Alias, 24, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess and The Shield. She has also appeared in the popular series Riverdale and has been a part of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Sarah Rafferty aka Donna Paulsen

Donna has been one of the most interesting characters in Suits. Rafferty, who essayed the role of Donna has also starred as Suzanne on the popular series Grey’s Anatomy. She has starred in All Things Valentine, Football Wives, The Devil Wears Prada and Small, Beautifully Moving Parts.

Rick Hoffman aka Louis Litt

Louis Litt might not be the most admired character in the series, but Rick Hoffman's acting has definitely made the character one of the most interesting ones. He has starred in movies including Battle Ship, Paradise, The Condemned, Hostel, Cellular and Lethal Weapon 4.

Which character from Suits was your favourite? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

