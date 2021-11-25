Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Wire is up to these days

From 2002, the world tuned in to watch a group of detectives navigate their way through different crimes while focusing on the main plot, which was to take down a drug dealer in Baltimore. The thrill that The Wire brought was hard to miss, which is why fans didn't miss out on any of the episodes and were hooked to the series for all five seasons.

The Wire included many aspects and perspectives from the lives of the characters who stayed in Baltimore to solve crimes with their intelligence and hard work. The stunning cast members left no stone unturned in portraying some of the most powerful detectives, criminals, politicians and reporters who had their own parts to play in creating the show one of the most memorable ones.

For those who would want to know about the cast and endeavours after The Wire, take a look below:

Dominic West

Detective Jimmy McNulty was one of the most important characters of the show, and many of the plots and storylines revolved around him. His Baltimore detective was offered praises from the audience for Dominic West's accurate portrayal of the character. If we talk about his career post The Wire, West starred in movies including Tomb Raider, Colette, Johnny English Reborn, The Awakening, among others. Recently, West has also been confirmed to play the role of Prince Charles in the fifth season of The Crown alongside Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba was one of the most important cast members of The Wire for the first three seasons. Starring as Russell 'Stringer' Bell, Elba's acting and charm had fans praise him while he was in the series. After The Wire, Elba had quite a successful career! He starred in American Gangster, The Reaping, 28 Weeks Later, before bagging Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Suicide Squad, Thor: Ragnarok, The Dark Tower and The Harder They Fall, among other movies.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan had just started out in his career when he was cast as the 16-year-old drug dealer named Wallace in The Wire. However, after being written out of the show, instead of losing hope, Jordan went on to star in All My Children. As for movies, the actor has starred in Black Panther, Creed, Without Remorse, That Awkward Moment and Fantastic Four, among others.

Wendell Pierce

The fan favourite Detective Bunk Moreland had left no stone unturned in keeping us entertained. His witty dialogues and good-natured personality had his fans love him! If we speak about Wendell Pierce, the actor went ahead to work in a number of projects including Numb3rs, Ray Donovan, Chicago P.D., Treme, The Michael J. Fox Show and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Some people might not know this, but Pierce had also starred as Meghan Markle aka Rachel Zane's father on the iconic series Suits.

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn's Detective Shakima 'Kima' Greggs was one of the smartest characters in the series. She had been one of the most celebrated actors from the cast. As for her career after The Wire, Sohn launched ReWired for Change, which is a nonprofit organization that helps young parolees to improve their lives and living conditions after being released from jail. Sohn also starred in movies and documentaries including Baltimore Rising, High Flying Bird, Domain and The Slow Hustle.

Which character from The Wire was your favourite? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of The Office is up to these days