Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of Harry Potter are 19 years later

All of us go back to our childhood days whenever we hear about Harry Potter, or the cast and crew of the eight incredible movies for that matter! Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Draco Malfoy, Robert Pattinson and others might have moved on with their lives in these 19 years, but the Potterheads are where they had left them, and we are glad that the movies brought such happiness whenever we would tune into them.

As there have been rumours about the cast returning for a reunion, none of it has been confirmed by the lead actors, and we don’t know if that’s ever going to happen (unless JK Rowling sends her owl with good news!). All that we can cherish are the past memories, and wish for the cast to prosper in their respective careers. To add to that, some of the cast members have retained their position in Hollywood while others have definitely taken bold moves to leave movies. As Potterheads might be intrigued to know what exactly are the cast members doing 19 years later, here’s all that we know:

Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter

The adorable Radcliffe who was just 12 years old when he had filmed the first movie under the franchise, has played many notable characters since then! While staying firmly in movies, Radcliffe went ahead to work in a horror movie The Woman In Black (2012), Kill Your Darlings (2013) and the endearing romcom What If (2013). Radcliffe has also bagged theatre roles and has incredibly made his mark in OTT platforms too.

Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger

The intelligent and charming Granger didn’t stay long in movies, and has been involved more in humanitarian work, but even during her brief time being an actress, Emma Watson has taken some notable characters under her wings!

As the 90s kids know her as Hermione Granger, the kids born after 2010 would know her as Belle, as Watson went ahead to star in Beauty and the Beast (2017). She also acted as one of the March sisters in Little Women (2019).

Rupert Grint aka Ronald Weasley

We hope Arthur Weasly isn’t being questioned at the Ministry of Magic much, as his son definitely seems to have made a mark in the ‘muggle’ world! Grunt featured in Ed Sheeran’s Lego House music video (redheads assemble!) soon after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released.

Grint has worked in major OTT projects including Netflix’s Sick Note, and Apple TV Plus’ Servant. In other news, Grint is also a father now to a baby girl named Wednesday G. Grint!

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy

This man keeps his fans updated about himself and never lets wonder about his whereabouts! After Harry Potter, all fans could talk about is his undeniable chemistry with Emma Watson, as the two have shared a fair amount of snaps, and videos together. Work wise, Felton went on to star in TNT’s Murder in the First, The CW’s the Flash, and recently, he starred in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and The Forgotten Battle.

Plus, Felton makes sure to share his song covers with fans, and is quite active as a social media user!

Robert Pattinson aka Cedric Diggory

He needs absolutely no introduction and therefore, we’ll get straight to the point. Our Edward Cullen was a part of The Twilight Saga, and went ahead to work with Christopher Nolan in Tenet! In the meantime, Pattinson made a huge mark in the film industry with Remember Me, Water for Elephants, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, and High Life.

The cast seems to be too settled in their lives, and we are definitely happy for them! Who was your favourite character from the movies? Share your favourites with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

