Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of That 70s Show are 16 years later

That 70s Show wrapped up its final season nearly 16 years ago in 2006. The show which starred actors such as Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Danny Masterson and Wilmer Valderrama in lead roles aired its premiere episode in August 1998 and had a successful run for eight seasons. The show was created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and revoled around a close knit group of teens growing up in the suburbs of Wisconsin.

Among its eight seasons, series lead Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher both left after seven seasons although both actors returned for the series finale in 2006. Ashton and Mila who later tied the knot in 2015, first met during the shooting of That 70s Show.

Check out where the cast of That 70s Show is now:

Topher Grace

Topher Grace who starred as Eric Forman on That 70s Show later went on to star in films such as Spider-Man 3 where he essayed the role of Eddie Brock aka Venom. He also starred as Anne Hathway's romantic lead in Valentine's Day. Grace also played real-life white supremacist David Duke in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher played the role of Kelso on the show who was shown to be the not-so-smart but handsome character. Following his stint on the show, Kutcher starred in a series of rom-coms including the likes of What Happens in Vegas, Valentine's Day, Jobs and No Strings Attached. The actor tied the knot with his co-star Mila Kunis in 2015 and shares two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with her.

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon famously essayed the role of Donna Pinciotti, as protagonist Eric Forman's love interest on the show. After becoming everyone's favourite as Donna, Prepon later went on to star in shows such as Orange Is the New Black. Prepon and her fellow castmates of Orange Is the New Black also went on to bag SAG awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis became famous for playing Jackie Burkhart, the spoilt one among the gang in That 70s Show. The actress continued to take on comedy roles later in Hollywood films such as Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall among others. She also impressively starred in Natalie Portman's Black Swan. Among her notable roles also includes voice acting as Meg Griffin on Family Guy.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama portrayed the role of foreign exchange student Fez on That 70s Show. One of the most popular arcs of his character on the show was his love story with Kunis' Jackie character. Valderrama continued his acting career after the show and appeared in other series such as Grey's Anatomy and Raising Hope.

In his personal life, Valderrama previously dated Demi Lovato for six years until their eventual split in 2016.

Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson played Hyde on the series who was known for being sarcastic. Following the show's wrap, Masterson also starred alongside Kutcher in another series called The Ranch but was later dropped following multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against him.

