Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of Alias are 16 years later

One of the best shows on TV from the early 2000s is certainly Jennifer Garner's Alias. The ABC thriller series was created by J. J. Abrams and ran for five seasons before ending its run and leaving fans absolutely dejected. It's been 16 years since the show ended and fans of the show still hope that with the trend of reboots and revivals on, they'll get to see revival of Alias as well.

The show starred Jennifer Garner alongside Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin and Victor Garber, Bradley Coope in lead roles. The series was also well-received critically for particularly Garner's act in it which was considered by many, the best female lead on Television during its time. The actress remained the lead on the show for all five seasons. Alias was broadcast on ABC from September 30, 2001, to May 22, 2006. Nearly 16 years after the famed series ended, we take a look at what the lead cast of the show has been up to since it ended.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner starred as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the Central Intelligence Agency posing as an operative for SD-6, a worldwide criminal organization on the show. Following the series wrap, Garner concentrated on her film career and was seen in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Valentine's Day, Dallas Buyers Club among others. Her latest release was last year's Yes Day. Among her upcoming projects include a Netflix release this month, The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana.

Michael Vartan

Michael Vartan CIA agent Michael Vaughn and also the love interest for Garner's lead character of Sydney. After the series ended, Vartan was seen in a rom-com alongside Jennifer Lopez, Monster-in-law. He later also appeared on a 2017 series called The Arrangement.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper starred in a key role in the first two seasons of the show and then quit. Although he reappeared for special episodes in the third and also the fifth season. Cooper played the role of Will Tippin a journalist on the show. Cooper in a GQ interview mentioned that he begged J.J. Abrams to write his character off the show since it started out as a promising one but was later sidelined. Following Alias, Cooper has acted in several films including He's Just Not That Into You, The Hangover among others. He also turned to direction with Oscar nominee A Star iS Born.

Victor Garber

The actor starred in the role of Sydney's father on the show. After Alias, Bristow continued to take on father roles and was later seen in Kristen Bell starrer You Again. He was also seen in other films such as Take Me Home, Argo, Dark Waters among others. The actor's most recent on-screen role includes in Kristen Stewart's film The Happiest Season.

Ron Rifkin

Rifkin played the antagonist on the show, Arvin Sloane, who is the former leader of SD-6. The actor appeared on several shows after Alias ended including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gotham, Limitless among others.

Kevin Weisman

Kevin Weisman received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Marshall Flinkman, a tech-savvy member of SD-6 and later also the CIA on the show. The actor later also starred in shows such as Hello Ladies, The Blacklist, Scorpion. Among his other famous roles also includes Felicity.

