Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of Entourage are 11 years later

It's unbelievable that it has already been 11 years since Entourage concluded its final season. The TV series which premiered on July 18, 2004, aired on HBO for 8 seasons and concluded its last episode in 2011. The series produced by Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson revolved around the acting career of Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), a young A-list movie star and his childhood friends from Queens and their lives in Los Angeles.

The show was a comical satire on the Hollywood lifestyle and featured some brilliant performances from Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, Debi Mazar and more. The series was loosely based on Wahlberg's experiences as an up-and-coming film star in Hollywood and in fact, it was his agent who once suggested the idea if he could film Wahlberg and his friends. Not only was the show massively successful but the cast of the film also starred in a film based on the same characters.

After 11 years since the famous show wrapped up, we take a look at where the lead cast of the series is now and what they are up to.

Adrian Grenier

After wrapping up Entourage, Adrian Grenier starred in several indie films including Goodbye World, Sex, Death and Bowling, Affairs of State and recently Stage Mother in 2020. Adrian is also known for his work as an environmental activist and is often seen advocating the same in his social media posts.

Kevin Connolly

Kevin Connolly played Eric 'E' Murphy, Vince's (Grenier)best friend and manager on the show. Apart from Entourage, Connolly was later also seen in other TV shows such as Friends with Better Lives and Pitch. In 2020, a costume designer accused Kevin of sexual assault at the wrap party for a 2005 project, the actor has since denied all claims.

Kevin Dillon

Kevin Dillon played one of the most memorable characters on the show as Johnny "Drama" Chase, Vince's older half-brother, personal chef and bodyguard. The character was reportedly based on Mark Wahlberg's cousin. Following Entourage, Dillon starred in several films including Underdogs, Dirt and 2019's The Buddy Games. On the personal front, Dillon filed for divorce from his wife Jane Stuart in 2019.

Jerry Ferrara

Seen as one of Vince's childhood friends on the show, Jerry Ferrara played Salvatore "Turtle" Assante in Entourage. Ferrara had a successful career after Entourage as he starred in several hit films including Think Like A Man Too and 2016's Sully. He also appeared on the famous Starz drama series, Power.

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar appeared on all eight seasons of the show and starred as Shauna Roberts, Vince's publicist. Her brutally honest character was a fan-favourite. After Entourage, Mazar took on some interesting roles in projects such as films like She's Funny That Way and The Only Living Boy in New York. Mazar also played a recurring role in Sutton Foster's comedy series Younger.

Were you a fan of Entourage? Tell us which was your favourite character from the series below.

