Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of How I Met Your Mother are 7 years later

How I Met Your Mother has been one of the most celebrated shows with an incredible storyline and an equally iconic cast. The cast, comprising Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen) and Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson) had us glued to our seats with their dialogues and comic timings. The five can easily be termed as physical comedy geniuses for they made us laugh until our jaws hurt.

90s kids are definitely thankful for the iconic show, which run from 2005 to 2014. We cherished love, heartbreaks, fun times, anger and many other emotions along with the lead actors. While we can binge-watch the show again, thanks to streaming services, it would be interesting to note what the cast members of the sitcom are up to, 7 years since the show last aired. Take a look:

Josh Radnor aka Ted Mosby

How I Met Your Mother was nothing without Ted Mosby, as the original story revolved around him telling his children about the group of friends he had as a young man, and how several events in his life led him to meet his wife! Fun fact, but the voiceover for Ted was actually done by Full House's Bob Saget and not Radnor, however, the latter played the part on screen.

Apart from How I Met Your Mother, Radnor starred in Amazon Prime Video's Hunters, PBS' Mercy Street, Fox's Rise and in a Broadway play named Disgraced.

Cobie Smulders aka Robin Scherbatsky

Yes, we were head-over-heels in love with her, and her powerful aura as a television journalist! Many fans were even divided about their opinions regarding who should Robin rightfully end up with - Mosby or Stinson! Robin was ambitious, smart and up for any kind of adventure you asked her to join. But her most interesting trait was her love for dogs (a dog mother), and hatred for relationships!

As for Smulders, she has portrayed the role of the Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her debut MCU movie was The Avengers after which she starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She also worked with Neil Patrick Harris in A Series of Unfortunate Events. Speaking of her personal life, Smulders had opened up on her battle with ovarian cancer in 2008 and revealed undergoing "multiple surgeries" to remove cancer from her body.

Alyson Hannigan aka Lily Aldrin

One of the most lovable characters in the show, Lily or 'Lilypad' was later married to the love of her life, Marshall and had two kids, but towards the end of the series, she was pregnant again. Being a kindergarten teacher, we witnessed how Lily was able to manage her own group of friends by applying her kindergarten rules! As for Alyson, after the series ended, she was roped in as a host at Food Network's Girl Scout Cookie Championship. She starred in movies including American Pie, American Pie 2, American Reunion, American Wedding, Date Movie, Kim Possible and You Might Be the Killer, among others!

Jason Segel aka Marshall Eriksen

One interesting fact about the series is that co-creator Craig Thomas had previously revealed that he based Marshall's character on himself and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) was based on his wife Rebecca. Eriksen was polite, kind and sensitive. We can say that he was arguably the most gullible in his friends' group! As for Jason Segel, he went ahead to star in The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, End of the Tour and Sex Tape.

Fans would also be too elated to know that Segel is a New York Times bestselling author with books written by him including the Nightmares series and the Otherworld series.

Neil Patrick Harris aka Barney Stinson

Yes, we are talking about the goofiest character in How I Met Your Mother, Barney Stinson! The man who always wore suits and tuxedos starred as a womanizer in the series, and had the wittiest of responses all ready when he had to poke fun at his friends! Neil Patrick Harris, who portrayed Stinson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He has also been confirmed to star in the next Matrix movie alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and Priyanka Chopra. Among his other projects over the years, Patrick has starred in Smurfs, The Muppets, Gone Girl, A Series of Unfortunate Events and American Horror Story.

