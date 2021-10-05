Then vs Now: Here's where the cast members of Twilight are 12 years later

Twilight, the teen vampire movie series debut in 2008, and since then, the world swooned over Bella and Edward's youthful romance. From school children to college-goers, Twilight and the movies under its franchise were loved by everyone, and who could blame us? The cast was too stunning to not fall in love with. Main leads Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan were definitely two very attractive individuals, one being a vampire, and the other a mortal, which made their lovestory one for the romantic novels.

The supporting cast too were truly loved by everyone. When Taylor Lautner flaunted his muscles onscreen, there was no turning back! Every teenager got hooked to the characters and the movies emotionally and we couldn't stop ourselves from revisiting our favourite clips over and over again.

Many of us are definitely curious about the cast members and their whereabouts. Millenials and Gen Z cannot deny having grown up with Pattinson and Stewart, and we are glad that we were blessed with Twilight during our childhood. Take a look at where the cast members are, 12 years later:

Robert Pattinson aka Edward Cullen

From being the mysterious vampire in the Twilight series, to getting confirmed to star as DC's Batman, Robert Pattinson has definitely come a long way. The actor, 35, had taken up a good number of roles including Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Connie Nikas in Good Time, Tyler Hawkins in Remember Me, Preston Teagardin in The Devil all the Time, and Neil in Christopher Nolan's The Tenet.

Pattinson has had a succesful career post Twilight, and is turning out to be more handsome with every passing year!

Kristen Stewart aka Bella Swan

Yes, it seems like we don't talk enough about how talented Kristen Stewart is, and she has proved herself by grabbing some major roles post Twilight era. The actress went ahead to star in several big-budget movies including Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, and the blockbuster Charlie's Angels. Stewart is also set to star in Neon's Spencer, a movie about the iconic Princess Diana and many fans have even speculated that the actress is up for an Oscar for her portrayal of the Princess.

Taylor Lautner aka Jacob Black

The handsome werewolf from the Twilight series, Taylor Lautner was indeed a global heartthrob from 2008 to 2012. However, Lautner didn't star in that many movies as the other two and concentrated more on television post Twilight era. With movies, Lautner was in Abduction (2011) and Tracers (2015) but his real success was in television shows including Cuckoo (2012-2019), The Bernie Mac Show (2001-2006), and Scream Queens (2015-2016), among others.

Anna Kendrick aka Jessica

Anna Kendrick bagged the role of Beca in Pitch Perfect (2012-2017) and has been one of the most successful actresses post Twilight! Kendrick is still into movies and definitely boasts of an impressive filmography. Kendrick was also a part of Up in the Air (2009) opposite the iconic George Clooney. She also starred alongside Blake Lively in A Simple Favor (2018) and a sci-fi drama Stowaway (2021). To be honest, teenagers during the 90s and 2000s will always be grateful towards Kendrick for introducing them to the iconic song 'When I'm Gone,' and its entire instrumental with cups!

Ashley Greene aka Alice

Edward Cullen's sister Alice was one of the most stunning characters of the Twilight series, and definitely was one of the most gorgeous vampires ever! The actress who played the character, Ashley Greene. 34 went ahead to star in a few independent movies, after which she began participating in more and more voice-over works including in games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Batgirl: A Matter of Family.

Which Twilight character were you most attached to? Share your thoughts about the movies and the characters in the comments below.

