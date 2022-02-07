Then vs Now: A look at the cast members of Arrested Development and where they are currently

There are some shows which are impossible to get over and one of them is surely Arrested Development. The beloved show about the dysfunctional Bluth family remained entertaining all through its five seasons and some fans still believe a sixth one was needed. The comedy originally aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and later also appeared on Netflix. Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, Arrested Development was one show which literally had it all including a great cast along with some brilliant writing.

The series eventually came to an end in 2019 after the release of season 5. The show's lead cast included Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, David Cross and Tony Hale. This amazingly talented cast brought their own genius to each role and left us completely impressed. It's unbelievable that it's been 16 years since the show wrapped up. Here's a look at where the cast of the series is now.

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth in Arrested Development was absolutely flawless and hence it's no surprise that the actor even bagged a Golden Globe Award for the same in 2005. Following the series' wrap, Bateman starred in several film roles including the likes of The Switch alongside Jennifer Aniston in 2010 among others. Although the actor once again returned to the television with Netflix's Ozark for which he received massive appreciation and also an Emmy Award.

Will Arnett

When it comes to comedy, there's hard to beat Will Arnett's talent and he showcased it with great talent on Arrested Development. Arnett starred as Gob Bluth on the show and also bagged an Emmy nomination for the same. Following Arrested Development, one of Arnett's biggest projects has been Netflix's BoJack Horseman where he voices the lead character. On the personal life front, he recently welcomed a son with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn in June 2020.

Jessica Walter

Unfortunately, we lost the great Jessica Walter last year as the actress passed away in March 2021. Apart from Arrested Development, Walter also performed as a voice actor on FX series Archer. Her final performance was seen in 2020's The Mimic.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera is an impressive actor from the beginning and it was evident from the way he portrayed George Michael Bluth on the show. After the series wrapped up, Cera was seen in several Hollywood films including Juno, This Is the End among others. Michael also bagged a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway performance in Lobby Hero.

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi starred as Lindsay Bluth-Fünke on the show. The actress tied the knot with Ellen DeGeneres in 2008, two years after Arrested Development had ended. The Australian actress was also seen later on in another series, ABC’s Scandal.

Jeffrey Tambor

Tambor who essayed George Bluth Sr on the show, later also headlined another series, where he was known for playing a transgender role as Maura Pfefferman on Transparent from 2014 to 2017. Although Tambor later quit the show amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Alia Shawkat

Alia Shawkat was recently in the news for her dating rumours with Brad Pitt. The actress after appearing in Arrested Development, also starred in the cult comedy series Search Party, which premiered in 2016. Shawkat famously played Dory Sief on the show.

