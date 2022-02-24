Then vs Now: A look at the cast members of The Vampire Diaries and where they are currently

The Vampire Diaries has been easily one of the best shows when it comes to capturing the fantasy genre with the inclusion of vampires and werewolves. The show aired its first episode in 2009 and we bet 13 years later, you are still obsessed with this show and even more, its stellar cast. The CW show ran for eight seasons until 2017 and five years on, we are here to take a look at what the cast of the show has been doing now.

For the unreversed, The Vampire Diaries was set in Mystic Falls, Virginia, a fictional town that was home to some powerful beings such as vampires and other fantasy creatures. Apart from the show's theme surrounding mythical creatures, it mainly grabbed attention for its romantic storyline and particularly the love triangle revolving around its lead stars Nina Dobrev's Elena, Paul Wesley's Stefan Salvatore and his brother, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). After the beloved show wrapped up, here's a look at what the cast has been up to now.

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder set hearts racing with his act on the show as the bad boy brother, Damon Salvatore. After becoming everyone's favourite vampire, following the show's ending, Somerhalder was later seen as Luther Swann on V-Wars. On the personal front, Somerhalder tied the knot with actress Nikki Reed and the duo also welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley essayed Elena's love interest Stefan Salvatore on the The Vampire Diaries and with this character, Wesley received a massive fan following. Paul was later seen in the psychological thriller series, Tell Me A Story. He has also gathered several director credits to his name after helming episodes of f Legacies and Batwoman. On the personal front, Paul recently married Ines de Ramon in 2019 following his divorce from Torrey DeVitto in 2013.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev shot to fame with her portrayal of Elena on the show and while remaining the lead through all the seasons, Dobrev quit the show in 2015 and later returned for the finale in 2017. After The Vampire Diaries, Nina went to make a Hollywood career, starring in films such as Flatliners, Dog Days, Run This Town among others. She recently also appeared in the Netflix rom-com, Love Hard alongside Jimmy O Yang.

Kat Graham

Kat Graham famously starred on The Vampire Diaries as Bonnie Bennett for eight seasons. She later starred in films such as All Eyes on Me, where she played young Jada Pinkett Smith in the film revolving around Tupac Shakur's life. Her other works also include Holiday Calendar and Fashionably Yours.

Zach Roerig

Zach essayed the role of Matt Donovan who was seen dating the characters of Elena, Caroline and more on the show. As for his career after the show, Roerig appeared in the 2017 film The Year of Spectacular Men and also the 2018 film, The Outer Wild.

Steven R. McQueen

The actor who is the grandson of the late actor Steve McQueen appeared on The Vampire Diaries as Elena’s younger brother, Jeremy Gilbert. Steven was on the show for six seasons and later also returned for the finale in Season 8. His other popular projects include his role as Jimmy Borelli on Chicago Fire. He also starred in Dwight H. Little's 2018 film Home By Spring.

Who was your favourite character on The Vampire Diaries? Share your views with us in the comments below.

