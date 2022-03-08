Then vs Now: A look at the cast of Parks and Recreation and where they are currently

If there's one Television show that was truly hard to let go off, we bet it was Parks and Recreation. With some of the finest actors put together in a show alongside a storyline that further keeps you invested in the most amazing way, the series which ran for seven seasons became an instant favourite for many. The NBC premiered in 2009 and continued for seven seasons until 2015.

Starring Amy Poehler as the lead Leslie Knope along with Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza and Rob Lowe, the show became a massive success right from its beginning. Revolving around Poehler's mid-level bureaucrat, the series through its hilarious storyline covered several elements including red-tapism and more as her character tries to build a community park. Nearly seven years after the show's ending, here's a look at where the lead cast members of the show are now.

Amy Poehler

Poehler who won a Golden Globe for her acting as Leslie Knope on the show, following the series' end went on to not only star in films but also direct them. Following the wrap of Parks and Recreation, Amy directed Wine Country and Moxie. She also starred alongside her SNL co-star Tina Fey in Sisters. Later, Poehler again teamed up with Tina Fey to host the Golden Globe Awards in 2021.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has come way ahead of his TV days as he sealed his place into the Marvel universe with his casting as Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The actor after saying goodbye to his role as Andy Dwyer went on to star in several major Hollywood franchises including Jurassic World and the Avengers films. On the personal front, after parting ways from ex-wife Anna Faris, Chris tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the duo also welcomed their first child together, Lyla in 2020. The couple is currently expecting their second child.

Adam Scott

It was impossible to not like Adam Scott when he essayed the role of Ben Wyatt on the show. Following the same, Scott starred in other TV series including the critically acclaimed show, Big Little Lies where he essayed the role of Reese Witherspoon's character's husband. Adam also appeared on The Good Place and Ghosted. Recently, he was seen AppleTV+'s series, Severence.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones who was previously seen on The Office also starred in Parks and Recreation where she played Ann Perkins. She later also starred in the comedy show Angie Tribeca from 2016 to 2018. Jones also bagged a big movie role in 2020 as she starred alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks.

Aziz Ansari

The comedian who was seen playing Tom Haverford on the show continued his career in comedy after the show wrapped up. Apart from his stand-up acts, Ansari also co-created the popular series Master of None which also bagged an Emmy. In July 2019, Aziz released his Netflix comedy special Right Now in which he addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him that first came to light in 2018.

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman was unbelievably good as Ron Swanson on the show. The actor further went on to starring in several series including Fargo, Bad Times at the El Royale and Good Omens among others.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza after her TV series career went on to star in a host of romantic comedies including the likes of Dirty Grandpa, Castle, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Ingrid Goes West among others. She was recently seen in Kristen Stewart's Hulu film Happiest Season.

Rob Lowe

Lowe who played Chris Traeger on the show took on other interesting projects after Parks and Recreation. The actor starred in The Grinder and Code Black and was later also seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Which Parks and Recreation character was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler celebrate Galentine's Day with their Parks and Recreation ladies