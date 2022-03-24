Then vs Now: A look at the cast of Teen Wolf and where they are currently

Who can forget the wolf pack? Teen Wolf became a massive sensation from the time the show first aired its episode in 2011. The MTV series was a reboot of the 1985 film with Michael J. Fox and followed a group of teenagers made up of werewolves, hunters and humans whose high-school lives were the point of the focus of the show. The show famously ran for six years before wrapping up in 2017.

The lead cast of Teen Wolf included Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Dylan O’Brien as Stiles Stilinski, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura and Dylan Sprayberry Liam Dunbar. Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Posey particularly became favourites among fans when it came to the young adult series.

While fans waited for a revival of the series after its sixth season, they recently received a major surprise as it was confirmed that a Teen Wolf movie is in the works. While we wait for the movie and find out who all are returning for it, here's a look at what the lead cast members of the show are up to now.

Here's a look at where the Teen Wolf cast is now

Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey aka Scott McCall is back to Beacon Hills as it was recently revealed that the actor has started with the production of the Teen Wolf The Movie. For those unfamiliar with how Posey's career in the series began, his character Scott McCall turns into a werewolf in the series premiere following which he learns more about the supernatural world and tries to balance his high-school life and his newfound identity. After starring in Teen Wolf, Posey went on to starring in other series such as Jane the Virgin, Truth or Dare, Now Apocalypse, The Last Summer and Scream: The TV Series among others. As of now, the actor is back to reprise his Teen Wolf character for the film and fans are beyond eager to see it.

Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien starred as Stiles Stilinski, Scott's best friend on the show. The actor's character is known to process a fierce sense of loyalty and also has an inquisitive mind and a penchant for solving mysteries. While the actor's character had become a fan favourite, towards the final season, Stiles wasn't seen much on the show on account of the production of The Maze Runner films. The actor after bidding adieu to Teen Wolf starred in The Maze Runner franchise. He was also seen in the comedy film Love and Monsters and recently starred in Taylor Swift's short film, All Too Well alongside Sadie Sink. O'Brien's latest release also includes The Outfit alongside Zoey Deutch and Mark Rylance. The actor has stated that he won't be returning to the Teen Wolf universe in the upcoming film.

Holland Roden

Holland Roden played a significant role on the show as Lydia Martin who is born a banshee, though she is shown to be initially unaware of her traits. As for Roden who portrayed an impressive role on the show, her career following the series saw her appearing in projects such as MacGyver, Mayans M.C., Channel Zero among others. She also starred alongside Chad Michael Murray in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. Roden will also be reprising her role in Teen Wolf The Movie.

Crystal Reed

Crystal Reed appeared on the first three seasons of the show as Allison Argent. She played the love interest for Posey's Scott McCall. Reed also made a guest appearance in the fifth season. After leaving the show, Crystal was seen in Gotham. She also starred in 2019's horror series Swamp Thing. Reed will be returning to the Teen Wolf universe in the upcoming film.

Tyler Hoechlin

Hoechlin starred as Derek Hale, an older werewolf who hails from a prominent werewolf family in Beacon Hills. The actor played the role impressively for the first four seasons and returned in the final one. As for the actor's projects outside of the Teen Wolf franchise, the actor stars in Superman and Lois. He was also seen in films such as Palm Springs and Fifty Shades Freed.

Colton Haynes

Haynes played an interesting character on the show with his role as Jackson Whittemore. The actor played Lydia's boyfriend who is shown to be a bully to Scott McCall's character. Haynes appeared on the show for the first two seasons and later also returned for a guest appearance in the final one. As for his career after Teen Wolf, the actor bagged several amazing projects including Arrow and American Horror Story. On the personal front, he split from Jeff Leatham after marrying for a year. Haynes is set to join Tyler Posey and others in the Teen Wolf revival film.

Arden Cho

One of the most exciting characters on the show belonged to Cho who played Kira Yukimura, a thunder kitsune with superior electrical powers and sword skills. Arden appeared on the show from the third season until the fifth one. Apart from Teen Wolf, her other famous acting projects include Chicago Med and Freakish. She also stated in Miss 2059 and Tween Fest

Now that we have given you an update on the case of Teen Wolf and where they are now. How excited are you for Teen Wolf The Movie? Tell us in the comments below.

