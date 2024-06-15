Theo James and Anthony Mackie Reflect On How Fatherhood Changed Their Approach To Choosing Projects

Theo James and Anthony Mackie are giving Dad goals!

The actors reflected on how their work choices have evolved after having children. While James believes he is no longer “selling himself” to get a role, Mackie thinks working too much is a “dangerous negotiation” as the kids are getting older.

Theo James on fatherhood changed his work choices

During a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, the Divergent actor and the Captain America actor found common ground—fatherhood.

"Kids helped that for me. You're selling a product—yourself, in some ways—especially when you're starting out,” James said. But after having kids, he realized that it didn’t matter. James is a dad to a 2-year-old daughter and a son born in 2023 with his wife, Ruth Kearney.

James recalled jumping from job to job as a young actor just for the sake of employment. But after having kids, he started to choose his roles carefully. “But I don't want to take our kids out of school just because [a job] seems sexy at the time,” he said jokingly.

Anthony Mackie doesn’t want his kids to experience struggle

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor agreed with James’ sentiments on parenting and protecting the children. "Now, as they get older and I'm working so much, it's a dangerous negotiation,” he said at the THR roundtable discussion.

He recalled that he didn’t have strong financial support as his dad dropped out after 8th grade. “So, I want to give my kids the opportunity to leave home with the advantage that all my [Juilliard] classmates had when I got to school," the actor added.

The dad of four wants his kids to feel like regular American citizens and not face the struggle he faced as a kid. Mackie also revealed that his kids don’t care about him being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'll FaceTime Sebastian [Stan]. I'm like, 'Yo man. Say what's up to my son.' And my son's like, 'Hey?' They don't [care.] To them, I'm Dad," Mackie added.

The actor will next be seen in a National Geographic special episode where he'll delve into a deep-sea adventure. He'll also be seen in Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to be released next year.

