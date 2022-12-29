Theophilus London reported missing in LA; 5 things to know about rapper including collab with Kanye West

Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago was reported missing by his friends and family on Wednesday. They said in a statement to Variety that the last time someone spoke with him was in July 2022 in Los Angeles. The rapper's family members traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday to uncover his whereabouts from the past few weeks. Theophilus' family has filed a missing person report with the LAPD and are also seeking help from the public. They have asked for anyone with information about his whereabouts or well-being contact the LAPD or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram as reported by Variety. LAPD confirmed to Variety that a missing person report was filed Tuesday but had no other information to provide.

Theophilus' family's statement As reported by Variety, the statement shared by London's family reads, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London. The statement also added a description of the rapper as it read, "London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD." Theophilus London's early life The rapper was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. He later moved to New York City and also stayed in Brooklyn. London graduated from George Westinghouse High School in 2006. Theophilus London's musical career London released his debut EP, Lovers Holiday on February 7, 2011. The EP featured TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, Sara Quin from Tegan and Sara, Glasser, and Solange Knowles. As for his full-length album, he released Timez Are Weird These Days alongside producer Dan Care which was released by Warner Brothers on July 19, 2011. In his musical career, the rapper also delivered several memorable live performances including when he was one of the headliners of the Northside Festival in Brooklyn. London also performed at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in 2011. A year later, London also introduced his new single Big Spender to a select New York audience at the Encore Sessions at le Baron Chinatown. Theophilus' musical influences include the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince and The Smiths. The rapper's music consists of different styles from soul-pop and post-punk to electro as well as contemporary R&B. Speaking about his 2020 album, London told Complex in an interview, "I'm a voice. So I can be a voice on reggae, I can be a voice on country, I can be a voice on rap. I can be a voice on whatever. But it's like, I knew I had to finally get a cohesive project together or my career would be over."

Theophilus London's collaborations with Kanye West and more London has released three studio albums since 2011 and has also worked with several major artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi among others. He was also nominated for a Grammy in the best rap song and rap performance category for West’s 2015 single All Day which he featured on with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom. His latest album titled Bebey, was released in January 2020. London recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s Get Your Money which released this past September. Theophilus London's last social media activity Theophilus London's last Instagram post is from July 12 where he shared a reel where he wrote about late Virgil Abroh's collection. The video featured Burna Boy and he wrote in the caption, "Wow so cool to see @burnaboygram in his Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots c/o @virgilabloh c/o @off____white ! Currently only my sis @badgalriri , My self and Burna Boys kill own a pair! working with off white on making it available to all’ as V and I are on the “NOT FOR SALE” call the editor if u want a pair type beat." On June 27, he had shared another post where he spoke about working on a movie as he wrote in the caption, "That’s a wrap on set for me’ ! Excited to be apart of my first movie ! Tuh. We up! Written by @seanfamoso with a wonderful Team and Cast! “Demanded Supply” coming to a theatre near u." The rapper has 225K followers on Instagram.

Fans took to social media to express their shock after hearing the news of his family filing the missing report. A Twitter user wrote, "This is really bothering me… one of my fave artists Has been missing and I’m barely finding out about this… I can’t believe this. Theo please be okay bro please." Artist Jaylien Wesley also reacted to the news as he wrote on Twitter, "praying my brother theophilus london. miss my dawg." Another fan wrote, "I’m so sad over this news of theophilus London man.,I hope he’s found safely soon!"

