In 2011, the renowned Hollywood actor Tom Cruise made a thrilling two-day visit to India, which left everyone buzzing with excitement and deep admiration. The most memorable moment of his visit was the grand red carpet screening of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol at an IMAX theater in Mumbai. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise made a spectacular entrance, surrounded by a convoy of sleek BMWs decked out with the iconic Ghost Protocol Insignia. Reportedly, the crowd of enthusiastic fans, who had eagerly anticipated his arrival, welcomed him with uncontainable joy.

Tom Cruise's take on Bollywood films

As per the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise graciously spent nearly two hours engaging with fans and media alike in India. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere, he shared, “I love watching Hindi movies. There are many Hindi movies that come out every year, but I do watch a few of them. If offered a Bollywood film, I would never say no. I would love to do it."

As per the report, Cruise's visit to India was not merely about promoting his blockbuster film; it was a celebration of the global appeal of Indian cinema. Ghost Protocol itself featured a cameo by the Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who reportedly had been the Mission Impossible star’s companion throughout his Indian sojourn, including a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

When Bollywood heartthrob Anil Kapoor threw a party and extended an invitation to none other than Tom Cruise

Bollywood heartthrob Anil Kapoor also hosted a party at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2011, Mumbai. He invited a star-studded guest list that included Tom Cruise, as reported by THR.

Reportedly, the event was a glamorous fête attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Preity Zinta, who was also present at the party, expressed her excitement on Twitter, praising Anil Kapoor as a gracious host mentioning, “What a gracious host Anil is & OMG! Tom used to be my heart throb in Top Gun!”

However, As Tom said his farewell to Mumbai, he left behind an indelible mark and pledged to fully embrace Bollywood whenever the stars align!

