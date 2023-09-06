'There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly...': Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas officially announce DIVORCE

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no longer Hollywood's ‘it’ couple. There have been various speculations that the couple is headed for divorce after four blissful years of marriage. But these rumors were questioned when Joe Jonas posted a photo of himself wearing his wedding ring. However, the little flicker of hope died as the couple officially announced their divorce in an Instagram post they shared today. Meanwhile, the couple first got married in Las Vegas in May 2019.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially announce their divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have divorced after four years of marriage, in an unexpected turn of events. On Wednesday (September 6), the couple issued a joint statement on Instagram saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

According to a source close to the Joe Jonas family who told Page Six that Jonas’s choice to divorce was not taken lightly, adding, "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to split up his family, but he had to do what he thought was best for his daughters." This source gave insight on Joe Jonas' decision-making process, underscoring that he had explored all options to save the marriage.

Meanwhile, the rumors of their divorce first came out earlier this week, as sources close to them told TMZ that they had been facing some serious issues for the past six months.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner initially became a couple in 2016, they embarked on their journey together. Their whirlwind affair led to an engagement in 2017 and a breathtaking, impromptu Las Vegas wedding in 2019, shortly following the Billboard Music Awards. Since then, they've started a family, with their first child who was born in 2020 and their second in 2022.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have each had an amazing professional career in their respective industries. Jonas and his brothers embarked on a successful musical tour, while Turner, most known for her role in Game of Thrones, was also involved in a variety of television and film projects.

