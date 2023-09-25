'There are no drawbacks to fame': Dwayne Johnson talks about his struggles before 'not being famous' in a candid VIDEO

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, took a moment to talk to his fans about fame. He shared his thoughts in an Instagram video, responding to a follower's question about the benefits and drawbacks of being famous.

Dwayne Johnson listed the benefits and drawbacks of fame

In the video, Dwayne Johnson said that, for him, there are no drawbacks to fame. He explained that. "I have been a lucky son of a bitch to have been famous for a long time, and I realize that there are no drawbacks to fame because I remember how s--- once was," he added. "Back in the day, the alternative to fame [was] not being famous, and I couldn't pay rent, I was struggling to figure out who I was, I was broke as f---. I try my best to keep all of that in the forefront of my mind." Keeping those memories in mind, he appreciates his journey and the success he has achieved.

Johnson emphasized that remembering his past struggles with money provides him with a "good perspective", "balance," and "an anchor". It keeps him motivated and hungry. He mentioned that, "I never let that go, I always say, 'I'm a day away from being evicted again' so it keeps me hungry. So for me, there are no drawbacks to fame. I got a lot of celebrity friends who completely disagree with me, and that's okay. We have had healthy discussions about fame. And that's okay, having a difference of opinion. It invites dialogue. It invites discussion. But for me, there are no drawbacks."

He acknowledged that fame has changed his ability to go out in public freely. Dwayne expressed, "I miss going to the mall. I miss going to the stores. Just hoping in my car and going [to the] grocery store, drug store, the mall, wherever, all that has gone away years and years ago, so anytime I go, it's a thing. Gotta call ahead, logistics, security."

ALSO READ: 'She always gets the upper hand': Inside Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's 'sniping brother and sister' equation amidst his jokes about her divorce

Dwayne Johnson's message for youth

For Johnson, the greatest benefit of fame is the opportunity to positively impact people worldwide. He advised aspiring individuals that, "I learned over the years to not chase fame, and I share that with people today who are on the come up," he continued. "Don't chase fame. Chase being great at something. Chase greatness. Fame will come, or it won't, but if you're great at something, that's enduring."

ALSO READ: 'Brunette Bombshell': Miley Cyrus unveils stunning black hair after 10 years sparking nostalgia among fans