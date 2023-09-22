'There are no sad songs on it': Selena Gomez confirms not adding 'so much sad girl music' in her new album

Selena Gomez currently attended an event to talk about her documentary. It was at this time that she also mentioned about her new album. After the release of her track, Single Soon, the singer has been working on her full-length album. As the fans await the release of the new album, the singer has a special reveal about what can come out of the songs from the album. Here is what Selena had to say about the new tracklist.

Selena will not add any 'sad girl music' to the next album

The news comes out with Gomez's appearance at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music & Health conference, where she discussed various aspects of her life and career, including her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. This week, in a candid revelation, Gomez shared that her next album would be a true pop experience, devoid of the melancholic tunes that have characterized her previous work.

"I write so much sad girl music, and I love living in that world. I don't want to give away too much, but my next album is not that. There are no sad songs on it, but there is depth. It's a true pop album," Gomez disclosed, sparking excitement among her fans.

Back in December 2022, the singer had expressed her thoughts on writing sad girl songs. And this has been her recurring opinion since then. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez expressed her desire to shift toward more positive and uplifting music, saying, "I'm ready to have some fun," as reported by Harpers Bazaar. She believes that fans will appreciate this change in her musical direction. This decision then followed the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles her mental health journey. Since Rare, the singer has not released a full-fledged album.

As fans eagerly await more details about Selena Gomez's upcoming pop album, it's clear that the songstress is embracing change and growth, both in her music and personal journey. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the world of Pop Culture.

