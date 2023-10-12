‘There are some girls that are hurting…’: When Selena Gomez revealed why she named her album Rare

Selena Gomez, in an episode of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which aired 3 years ago, spoke about her album Rare, through which she hoped she could be the voice of people who were in the same life situations as hers. The singer discussed the significance of the title of her album Rare at length. During the interview, Gomez also revealed what people should take back from her album. Let’s read about the pop-star’s heartfelt ideology that introduced us to RARE.

Selena Gomez always knew she had to name her album Rare

During her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Gomez if she’s always known that her album was gonna be called Rare. In response to the same, the singer said she knew her album had to be called Rare since before they even finished it. To Selena, the word ‘Rare’ and its meaning were very special. As per Gomez, everyone was obsessed with feeling like they need to look the same way or get things done on their bodies to just fit in.

“Obviously, I don't judge. I'm just saying there are some girls who are hurting because they feel like they don't fit in. But this word is eliminating that, because you weren't meant to look like everyone else. You're meant to be who you are, and that's unique, and that's rare.” Selena, back then beautifully phrased.

Selena Gomez shared her views on what people should take away from her album

“What do you want people to take away from the album, when they listen to it?” Fallon asked the pop star with regards to her album Rare which had 13 tracks in it. Gomez answered, “I think what was most important for me with this record is to make sure that every single song, whether it was the lyrics to the production, to mean something and to actually hold weight.”

Selena continued, “And, you know, one of my favorite songs is Vulnerable. And I think it was a way of me hoping I could just be a voice for people who are in the same situation I'm in.” The singer went on about the significance of her album as she added, “whether it's something mentally that people struggle with or relationships, friendships. I wanted to be as honest as I could.” She continued, “The only thing that I wanted was to make people feel good. And, you know, during all the mess that's happening, I think that l'm very lucky to be in a position where I can make people feel good.” For the unversed, Selena Gomez released her album Rare on January 10, 2020, which was associated with Interscope Records. It was her third solo studio album.

