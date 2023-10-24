'There are some sick people': Paris Hilton slams online critics for trolling her baby boy Phoenix for his big head

Paris Hilton responded to people on the internet who made unkind comments about her baby boy Phoenix's head size. She shared a picture of herself and her son during his first trip to New York City, but some commenters started talking about the size of the baby's head.

Paris Hilton hit back at online critics

Some of the comments were rude, like one person asking if the baby had a medical condition. One user commented on the post, "Does he have encephalitis? Like what is actually going on I’m not trying to be rude that doesn’t seem normal," another one said, "He looks like maybe he has a form of craniosynostosis hope u have gotten that looked into" someone commented about the way Paris was holding baby Phoenix, "Have you ever held your baby before this photo session?"

Paris Hilton defended her son after a person on TikTok made a video supporting her and her 9-month-old baby. She commented on the video, “ There are some sick people in this world, my angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

She expressed her sadness and said, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy, and yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain." Hilton also shared a message on her Instagram Story, explaining that it's hard for her to accept hurtful comments about her child.

She talked about how much her son, Phoenix, means to her and how she has worked to create a loving and respectful environment. She hoped that people would be kinder and more understanding toward each other.

Paris Hilton's journey of having a baby

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, had their baby boy Phoenix through a surrogate in January. Hilton had always dreamed of being a mother and said she and Carter were excited to start their family together.

She shared the first photos of their baby a month later but usually doesn't share many pictures of Phoenix. Hilton has also mentioned her desire to have a daughter with Carter. She explained that she has embryos for boys but is waiting to find out if there are any girls among them.

