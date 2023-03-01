‘There is a place in hell..’ - Shakira finally addresses Pique cheating in new interview

In June 2022, she filed for separation from her spouse of 11 years, Gerard Pique , citing infidelity. But it never looked like Barcelona FC defender Gerard Pique was ever guilty of cheating on his 11-year marriage with Shakira.

Shakira seems broken yet emerges strong as she calls out her ex-husband Gerard Pique and his rumoured lover Clara Chia.

The songwriter and singer lost her cool when she came across an Instagram post that featured Pique and Clara all cozy and cuddled up, which made her come out and address how these days women pull down other women instead of uplifting them, which directly points out to Clara Chia, with whom her ex-husband cheated.

Shakira’s candid comment to the Daily Mail

Shakira opened up about how she felt herself emotionally dependent on men, but after this incident, it made her stronger, and now she feels she is self-sufficient and doesn’t need any men or support to make her feel strong.

In an interview, she took quotes from Taylor Swift and summarised how the world is changing, where a woman is against other woman on the battlefield, adding that when a woman faces life's challenges, she emerges stronger. She feels whole because she relies on herself, adding that she has two children who depend on her, which means she has to be stronger than a lioness.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer remarked that her strength came from losing, accepting difficulties, and recognising that you don't always get what you want in life.

"There are broken dreams, and you have to pick up the small pieces off the ground and put yourself back together, as well as be an example to my children," Shakira stated.