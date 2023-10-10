'There is an attraction': Insider reveals details about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's rumored romance amidst public sightings

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted hanging out together, rumors have been abuzz about their potential romance. The two were seen spending time together more than once which has speculated buzz that the two are dating each other. The supermodel and the actor surprised fans when their first sighting came to light. Now, a brand-new report has revealed details about their blooming equation. Keep reading to know more about it.

Insider reveals details about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's rumored romance

According to People, Hadid and Cooper are "having fun" together as they keep things casual and quite chill. A source told the portal, "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all." Regardless, the 28-year-old had sort of a crush on the 48-year-old for a while which is why she isn't averse to exploring things a little which explains their multiple spottings together recently.

"[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute... and there is an attraction," the insider added. While Hadid and Cooper are getting to know one another, they aren't forcing things into something serious. They were first seen at Via Carota in West Village. The duo proceeded to get into the same car.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's previous relationships

The two followed this up by reuniting for another meal together. For the unversed, Cooper was previously in a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine. They dated from 2015 to 2017 but were recently spotted on a family trip to Italy which sparked reconciliation rumors. The 37-year-old Russian model even shared pictures from their getaway. She is reported to be dating NFL star Tom Brady.

On the other hand, Hadid was recently linked to Leonardo DiCaprio after they were seen hanging out several times together. Previously, she was in a long-term relationship with singer Zayn Malik, and the two share a daughter named Khai. They broke up in October 2021 after almost six long years of dating. Hadid and Malik celebrated their daughter's birthday last month with a beautiful and customized Frozen-themed party.

