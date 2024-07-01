‘There Is An Ego Forming’: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Director Breaks Down THIS Crucial Scene

Spoilers ahead for House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 3!

The third episode began with a somber tone, but its ending redefined Rhaenyra's purpose in the war and her relationship with Dowager Queen Alicent. The Black Queen went above and beyond to hold onto the slightest hope of stopping the terrible, inevitable war as she flew to Red Keep in disguise for a one-to-one chat with Alicent. Find out what the director had to say about the scene!

The director weighs in on the Alicent and Rhaenyra scene

The third episode of season 2 had an unexpected reunion between Alicent and Rhaenyra, which had a strikingly similar set-up to their meeting as young girls in the sept outside the castle gates. Although Rhaenyra’s move seemed like her last attempt to end the war and bring peace, the episode’s director, Geeta Vasant Patel, says there was more to her intention.

“We just felt like, 'Wait a minute, this isn't about stopping the war. This is about these two women and their relationship. This is about Rhaenyra's relationship with her father,'” she told Screenrant.

She recalled that before shooting the scene, they watched the eighth episode from season one, in which the Queens eventually argue but settle the debate, leading to Alicent accepting Rhaenyra as the Queen.

Their reunion was the first meeting after that interaction, and everything that ensued in between didn’t make sense to Rhaenyra. “Alicent saw what she saw, and Rhaenyra feels betrayed by her sister,” Vasant Patel added.

Another reason the director suspected is behind the Black Queen’s action was her doubt over Viserys’s change of heart. “Rhaenyra was there to ask, 'Did my father love me? Did he lie to me?' And that's what that moment's about,” she added.

The conversation between Alicent and Rhaenyra will be a catalyst for the dance of dragons

So far, in the second season of HOTD, almost everyone has committed war crimes and made major decisions apart from Rhaenyra. In the last three episodes, it was evident that something was holding the Black Queen back, and it was closure!

After her conversation with Alicent, she will be certain about her standing in the war and will fight for the throne to which she has always been the chosen heir. Moreover, she is also clear about Alicent's standing in the war.

The Dowager Queen realized she had misinterpreted Visery's dying words about Aegon's dream and the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised into believing he wanted Aegon as his successor. Despite being given a chance to realize the mistake and stop the war, she chose not to make a compromise.

“Alicent is spinning from everything she's just heard, but her ego keeps her from saying, 'Okay, you're right. I'm wrong.' Instead, she's just like, 'No, I'm sticking to my guns,' so Rhaenyra's galvanized to push the button.” Patel added.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 is available to stream on Max.