'There is no person that will fill your hole': Will Smith once told Oprah Winfrey how 'no one' can make him or wife Jada happy

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith had previously made headlines for their public exhibition of arguments and disputes that should have remained private. The pair had been through a lot, from infidelity rumors to ruined parties and arguments. And it was during these sad moments that Will Smith and Jada Smith discovered they weren't enough to make each other happy. Smith discussed his failing marriage and how no one on the planet could make Jada Pinkett Smith or Smith happy in a crazy interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that no one can make them happy

Will Smith stated that he and Jada Pinkett Smith were aware that no other person could make both of them happy. Smith told Oprah Winfrey in season one of her Apple TV+ show, The Oprah Conversation, which premiered in 2021.

He said, "Let's just discuss it, Oprah. I don't need to go looking for a lady to make me happy, since none can. No man can make Jada happy; therefore, she doesn't need to go looking for one. We both know that. There is no one who can fill your void."

Smith and Pinkett Smith's relationship is no longer defined as married after more than two decades of togetherness. Instead, they saw themselves as ride or die life partners. Smith told Winfrey that he and Pinkett Smith chose to love in freedom, and he described it as friendship versus marital prison. The actor made the remark in response to his GQ cover story, in which he stated that he and Jada are not monogamous.

Smith told Winfrey that his and Pinkett Smith's chemistry is about finding satisfaction inside themselves rather than outside of themselves.

What did Will Smith feel when he first met Jada Pinkett Smith?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in December 1997. Smith initially married Sheree Zampino, with whom he has a son named Trey. After meeting and interacting with Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor knew he was with the wrong person. On an episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch program Red Table Talk, Smith recalled crying uncontrollably in a restroom stall one evening while he was out with Zampino for dinner.

Smith and Zampino separated in 1995, and he began dating Pinkett Smith. They got married in December 1997 and had their first child, Jaden Smith, in 1998. Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith's daughter, was born in October 2000.

Meanwhile, Will Smith was last seen in 2019's Aladdin, and Jada Pinkett Smith was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection, which was released in 2021.

