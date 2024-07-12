'There Is That Feeling of Being a Pawn': Antony Starr Decodes His The Boys Character Homelander, Explains His Strangest Scene Ever

Antony Starr, known for his role as of the complex and narcissistic Homelander in The Boys, recently revealed some key details about his character's journey in Season 4. Starr provides intriguing insights into the show, tackling the strangest scene he's ever filmed and explaining how Homelander is manipulated into being a mere pawn, as per IGN.

Homelander's emotional state in Season 4

Homelander, a character who considers himself a god, struggles to reconcile his desires for power with the reality that he is being used as a pawn. Starr describes this internal conflict, focusing on Homelander's attempt to eliminate his humanity while desperately seeking love.

"I think he thinks he really shifted the needle in terms of who he is and exorcising the demons, so to speak," he said. This point comes to light in Episode 4, when Homelander seeks vengeance on the scientists who raised him, believing he has made significant progress.

Despite these efforts, Homelander's true desires are complicated. He craves power while also wanting to be adored. This duality causes tension as he grapples with the realization that he isn't in complete control.

Homelander's dynamic with Sister Sage and Victoria Neuman

This season, Homelander brings in Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, showing a rare moment of strategic thinking. However, his patience wanes when he discovers her vulnerability, blows to the brain render her powers ineffective.

Starr concurs: “When it comes to Sage, he is actually really very reliant on her.” However, her incapacitation forces him to scramble for control in an uncontrollable situation.

A critical moment occurs in Tek Knight's study, when Homelander nearly lashes out but is stopped by Victoria Neuman. "There's just a moment where it could go either way," Starr recalls.

Neuman's intervention suggests Homelander's reliance on others, which hurts his ego. Starr additionally points out that in the big picture, it's also very difficult for Homelander to accept that he just about failed and she highlighted that.

The realization of being a pawn

Homelander's role as a pawn is revealed when Neuman saves the day, outlining his lack of control. Starr says, "There are little moments when he gets irked because there is that feeling of being a pawn or a chess piece being moved around the board by someone else's hand." Despite his powers, Homelander realizes he is being manipulated, a painful reality for someone with his narcissism.

Homelander's ability to manipulate events to protect his ego is evident here. Starr elaborates by saying that probably Homelander went away from that incident and found a way in his own head to turn it around and make it look like, "Well, yeah, no, she actually saved them from being slaughtered, so it was actually not me she saved."

The strangest scene ever

The season also includes what Starr describes as the strangest scene he's ever filmed. Homelander is shown curled up against Firecracker's (Valorie Curry) bosom, receiving breast milk. Starr recalls that it is simply hilarious and surreal. He said he looked at Curry and said, "What in God's name are we doing? This is so absurd."

This bizarre scene captures the show's twisted nature and ability to push boundaries. Starr laughs and says that they finished the cow and now they have done human breast milk in the face. He adds that he is sure [creator/showrunner] Eric Kripke's mind has already laid a few eggs for the next season.

