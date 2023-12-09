"There is the creation of music and how music is made": Exploring Charlie Puth's comments amid his TikTok's In the Mix event

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Charlie Puth talked about his plans to showcase the intricate process of music creation in his headlining performance at TikTok's inaugural concert, showing the layers behind some of his most significant tracks.

Revealing the layers

Charlie Puth aims to turn his performance into a musical journey, featuring a mix of old and new songs, including unreleased tracks, to captivate the audience. He envisions the show as a unique opportunity for fans to witness the creative process, akin to the short videos he shares on TikTok. "I think in a traditional sense, it's going to be a show of mine," he said. "So I'm going to play old songs and new songs and maybe some songs that are not released yet to make it fun because why not? But the biggest takeaway I want people to get from watching me up there is the creation of music and how music is made. Kind of like what I do on these short little videos on TikTok."

Live deconstruction of hits

Puth shares his goal of bringing the song creation experience to a live setting. Using Left and Right, his collaboration with Jungkook, as an example, he explains how the performance will break down the layers, starting with the guitar and progressively adding bass and drums, providing a glimpse into the genesis of the song.

Stellar lineup for In the Mix

Joining Puth on stage are co-headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Reneé Rapp, all set to contribute to the musical celebration at TikTok's In the Mix, both in Mesa, Arizona, and through the online broadcast on Dec. 10.

Reflecting on the significance of TikTok in his career, Charlie Puth acknowledges the platform's role in fostering a unique connection with his fans. He highlights how TikTok has enabled fans to unleash their hidden musical talents, allowing them to showcase their creativity and connect with the world in ways previously unimaginable. "Some of the best moments I've had interacting with my fans, especially while on TikTok, is I've discovered that all of 'em have some sort of innate musical ability that they might not have wanted to broadcast pre-TikTok," he said.

