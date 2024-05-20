'There It Is...': Katy Perry Bids Goodbye To American Idol After 7 Years In Emotional Season 22 Finale

Katy Perry, the renowned pop singer, has completed her seven-season stint as a judge on American Idol. Perry, 39, shed tears after contestant Abi Carter won the Season 22 finale on Sunday, May 19, marking her emotional departure, as per PEOPLE. Perry joined the judging panel in 2018, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, when the show was revived on ABC following its 15-season run on Fox. 

Katy Perry's emotional farewell during the finale 

Perry was overcome with emotion during the finale when Abi Carter was announced as the winner. Carter's performance of Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? was a standout of the evening. Perry, visibly upset, hugged her fellow judges, Bryan and Richie, as the season came to an end. Carter won over runners-up Will Moseley and Jack Blocker, who finished second and third, respectively.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Perry announced earlier this year that she would leave the show following Season 22. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she stated, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol."

The singer continued, "I mean, I love Idol so much." "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?" she said, winking at Jimmy Kimmel.

Fellow judges reflect on Perry's departure 

Luke Bryan, who joined the show with Perry in 2018, discussed her exit in an interview with Taste of Country Nights. "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it — it wasn't, like, a huge shock," Bryan explained.

He continued, "It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her. I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is [3 years] old." 

Lionel Richie also expressed disbelief about Perry's departure to PEOPLE. "We've kind of developed a little family and what's happening now is that we keep talking about her leaving, but it hasn't registered yet," said Richie.

"So I think as it goes on, Luke and I will probably get together and realize that we're going to kidnap her," he joked.

Know more about Katy Perry's departure from American Idol:

When did Katy Perry join American Idol?
Katy Perry joined American Idol in 2018.
Who were Katy Perry's co-judges on American Idol?
Katy Perry's co-judges were Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
